Rodrigo Blankenship leads Pro Bowl fan voting for AFC kickers

Indianapolis Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship currently leads all AFC kickers in the Pro Bowl fan voting portion of the process.

While this isn’t the only factor that determines whether he will become a Pro Bowler, it seems Blankenship is becoming a household name on his way to a potential Pro Bowl selection.

The undrafted rookie is the only Colts player to lead his position in the Pro Bowl fan voting.

Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship leads the Pro Bowl fan voting for his position. Only Colts player on the list. pic.twitter.com/m5ijCqDAUo — Jim Ayello (@jimayello) November 25, 2020

Blankenship has been playing outstanding in his first season. The Georgia product has converted 23 of 26 field-goal attempts and 25 of 27 extra-point attempts. He’s also second in the NFL in points scored (94) behind Tampa Bay’s Ryan Succop (96).

The undrafted rookie is also coming off of his first weekly honor. He earned the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week award for his efforts in the Week 11 win over the Green Bay Packers. He connected on 4 of 5 field-goal attempts while hitting both of his extra-point attempts. His final field goal was the game-winner in overtime.

The Pro Bowl voting won’t conclude for another month or so but it seems Blankenship could be on his way to a Pro Bowl selection in his first year.