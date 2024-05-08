Rodgers warns Rangers to expect 'best version of Celtic'

Rodgers says the Hearts performance was "as good a place as we’ve been all season" [Getty Images]

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has warned Rangers they will face "the best version of the team since I’ve been here" in this weekend's Old Firm derby.

Rodgers' side will host Rangers on Saturday at lunchtime with a three-point advantage and a superior goal difference in the Scottish Premiership table.

A victory for the home team would give them a six-point lead with two games to play - and a goal difference at least nine better than Philippe Clement's side.

While Rangers stuttered with a draw and a defeat following the 3-3 Old Firm draw in early April, Celtic have won their past three games to resume their grip on the title race.

"When I look at the injuries and disruptions we've had this season, last weekend was about there in terms of availability, fitness and where the team is at," Rodgers told CelticTV.

"It's as good a place as we've been all season. When we will arrive into this weekend's game, this will be the best version of the team since I've been here."

Rodgers was delighted with the energy his side showed in the 3-0 victory against third-placed Heart of Midlothian last weekend.

The Northern Irishman - who returned to Celtic last summer but was under pressure in February as Rangers went top of the table - was impressed with how "synchronised with and without the ball" his team was.

"It's not a choice, it's an obligation. It's what you have to do. We are a running team. When we run, penetrate, press, counter-press... that's our game," he added.

"When we take the game to that level we play the game to a good level.

"That was the pleasing thing against a good Hearts team. Steven [Naismith] has coached them well to build through the pitch, but after the first 10-15 minutes we got our pressing right and the team was really compact and tight."

Rodgers says Celtic missed Kyogo's "fight" during his injury absence [Getty Images]

Rodgers is aware of Kyogo Furuhashi's fine goalscoring record against Rangers and was happy to see his Japan striker score twice against Hearts after an injury-hit season.

"He clearly has had a lot of joy against Rangers," said Rodgers. "But it will always be about the team. One player won't have any greater importance or any burden to bear.

"His two goals at the weekend showed quick anticipation - where the ball is going to go, he's so alive.

"The second one was a great pass by Matt [O'Riley] and he did what he does best - play off the shoulder of the defender, his timing was perfect to be onside and he finished it really, really well."

Rodgers knows there will be a raucous atmosphere at Celtic Park on Saturday and has emphasised how much it can help his players.

"The crowd in the Hearts game was brilliant for us. The emotion rolls down from the stands and you see what it gives the players and how they respond to that," he said.

"We will need the same at the weekend and I know we will get it. The supporters are liking what they see in the team. It should be a great occasion and I’m really looking forward to it."