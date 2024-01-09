Rodgers recalls conversation with Belichick before Pats-Jets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The mutual respect between Aaron Rodgers and Bill Belichick was evident before Sunday's season finale between the New York Jets and New England Patriots.

The legendary quarterback and six-time Super Bowl champion head coach had a lengthy chat in the snow during pregame warmups at Gillette Stadium.

It may be frosty outside but a warm handshake between Bill Belichick and Aaron Rodgers pic.twitter.com/Q4uao7WYYz — The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) January 7, 2024

During his Tuesday appearance on ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers revealed what his conversation with Belichick was about.

“We actually talked about a snow game in 2019 at MetLife when the Packers played the Giants," Rodgers said. "I just think it would be so fun to have a glass of scotch with Bill and talk ball because his knowledge of the game, his ability to recall things — he was recalling these two specific plays that we had from the game.

“Obviously, I can do that; I made those plays. But Bill was on the sidelines and he’s talking about these different plays he saw on film and different things. I love his knowledge of the game. I have a ton of respect for him.”

Rodgers and Belichick also reminisced about a 2014 Patriots-Packers matchup when Rodgers was the QB in Green Bay. In that game, a rookie wide receiver by the name of Davante Adams racked up 121 yards to propel the Packers to a 26-21 win.

“We were talking about the 2014 game pregame, and we were laughing because their strategy was so incredible,” Rodgers said. “I’ve never kind of seen a defense be able to do that and adjust, where you put your No. 2 corner and a safety on our No. 1 receiver, you put your No. 1 corner on our No. 2, and then you put your No. 3 on our No. 3.

“And he's like, ‘Man, this guy from Fresno State has this crazy breakout game.’ Just his recall. That was nine-and-a-half years ago and he’s talking about what Davante Adams was doing and the plays that he caught and the fact that he had to adjust and different things. I’ve never seen a guy be able to do that. … He's found little advantages over the years that he's been able to utilize. He can adjust on the fly. ... He’s been a savant, ahead of the game for so long, and I think everybody who’s played for a long time just has a ton of respect for him.”

"Bill Belichick will always find little advantages that he's been able to utilize..



He's a football savant and everybody that has played a long time has a lot of respect for him" @AaronRodgers12 #PMSLive https://t.co/yp3T0GUwGE pic.twitter.com/u2IEFyPyn2 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 9, 2024

The Patriots-Jets season finale may have marked the end of Belichick's 24-year tenure. After missing the playoffs for the third time in four years, the Patriots are widely expected to move on from Belichick and begin a new era in Foxboro.

If it indeed is the end, Belichick should have no problem finding a new home. Several NFL teams are set to fill head-coaching vacancies this offseason including the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Tennessee Titans, and Washington Commanders.

Wherever Belichick lands, Rodgers expects he'll succeed.

“I think the NFL is better with him in it,” Rodgers said. "I’m thankful for all the little moments I’ve gotten to share with Bill over the years and just tell him how much I respect him and believe what a great impact he’s made on the game.”