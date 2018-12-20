Rockets set NBA single-game record for 3-pointers in blowout of Wizards

This is the Houston Rockets team everyone expected this season.

James Harden and Co. caught fire from distance Wednesday in a 136-118 blowout over the Washington Wizards at home.

In the process, they set a new NBA record with 26 made 3-pointers.

Rockets determined to set record late

Gary Clark tied the old record of 25 set by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2017 with 2:42 remaining.

At that point the game was well in hand, and the only goal left for Houston was to set the record. It took them five more tries, but Michael Carter-Williams sealed the deal with the final Rockets bucket of the game when he drained a 3-pointer with 31.1 seconds remaining.

Harden leads 8 Rockets who hit from deep

Harden led the way, hitting 6-of-11 3-point attempts as the Rockets shot 25-of-55 from distance on the night, good for a 47.3 percent clip. In total, eight different Rockets players contributed to the 3-point feat.

Chris Paul hit 5-of-9, Gerald Green hit 4-of-7, Eric Gordon hit 4-of-9, P.J. Tucker hit 3-of-4, Daniel House Jr. hit 2-of-8, Carter-Williams hit 1-of-3 and Clark’s record-tying effort was his only attempt on the night.

James Harden led the way as Houston set the NBA 3-point record for a single game. (Getty)

Rockets turning season in right direction

The win was the fifth straight for the Rockets, who improve to 16-14 and appear to be finding their stride after a brutal start to the season. They’re only three losses from matching last year’s total while posting an NBA-best 65-17 regular season record.

Harden finished with 35 points and nine assists while Paul chipped in 21 points and eight assists. Tucker logged a double-double with 11 points and 11 assists while Clint Capela missed out on the 3-point train, but had a big night with 20 points and 12 rebounds.

Another bad loss for Washington

It was another ugly loss for the Wizards, whose season continues to spiral out of control. Washington has now lost six of seven games and fallen to 12-20 on the season.

Bradley Beal had 28 points and seven assists in the losing effort, while John Wall added 18 points and 12 assists.

Both teams got off to horrendous starts to their seasons. Only one of them appears poised to turn things around.

