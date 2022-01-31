Rockets rookie Jalen Green sees ‘big bro’ in Golden State’s Steph Curry

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brian Barefield
·2 min read
Rockets rookie Jalen Green sees ‘big bro’ in Golden State’s Steph Curry
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Houston Rockets
    Houston Rockets
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jalen Green
    Jalen Green
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Stephen Curry
    Stephen Curry
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

When the Houston Rockets take on the Golden State Warriors on Monday for the third time this season, one player views it as more than just a regular-season game. Rookie Jalen Green will have another opportunity to show one of his mentors, Warriors guard Steph Curry, what he has learned in the 34 games he has played in his NBA career.

The two first met when Green was in high school and then again when he played with the G League Ignite team last season and have remained friends ever since. Green cherished his conversations with the NBA’s all-time leader in 3-pointers made and gave critical advice when he struggled with his shot last season while playing in the G League.

That’s like a big bro. I was struggling a little bit in the G League, and he (Curry) sent me a voice message like, ‘Man, just keep shooting.’ I don’t know how many nights had been in that shooting slump, but I just kept shooting. He’s always giving me advice. I can hit him up whenever I need to.

Another resource that Green has at his disposal if he wants to follow in the footsteps of the future first-ballot Hall of Famer is head coach Stephen Silas — who was an assistant coach with Golden State when Curry was drafted in the first round of the 2009 NBA draft.

After Sunday’s practice, Silas said he had found notes that he had kept on Curry from his rookie year, which he showed to Green earlier this season.

I was looking through my notes the other day. I have a blueprint for Steph from 2010 of all the things he needed to work on in the summer. All the things he improved on during the year, and all the things he needed to work on during the summer. A lot of them are similar to what Jalen needs to work on.

With Green’s work ethic, it shouldn’t come as a surprise if he looks for all of the blueprints that Silas has on his other former players, which includes LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and Kemba Walker.

Related

Aggression helps Rockets rookie Jalen Green break out of scoring slump

Despite recent slump, Rafael Stone very happy with Rockets rookie Jalen Green

List

2022 NBA mock draft roundup: Potential Houston Rockets picks entering February

Recommended Stories

  • Stephen Curry passes Chris Mullin for most games in Warriors history

    Steph Curry's name is all over the NBA and Warriors team record books. Most notably, of course, as the league's all-time leader in 3-pointers. On Saturday, he added one more: No player has appeared in more games in a Golden State uniform than Curry. ...

  • Wagner gets go-ahead layup in Magic's 110-108 win over Mavs

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Franz Wagner scored 18 points, including the tiebreaking layup with 54 seconds remaining, and the Orlando Magic overcame Luka Doncic's seventh triple-double of the season to beat the Dallas Mavericks 110-108 on Sunday night. Chuma Okeke scored 19 points and helped Orlando win consecutive games for just the second time all season. Doncic finished with 34 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists for the Mavericks for his 43rd triple-double of his career, tying Fat Lever for 10th place in NBA history.

  • Warriors at Rockets: Lineups, injury reports, broadcast and stream info for Monday

    Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. missed Friday’s loss in health and safety protocols, but he was upgraded to questionable (illness) for Monday’s home game versus Steph Curry and the Warriors.

  • Warriors star Draymond Green says no other team could beat 2018 Rockets

    “I don't think there was any other team that could have beaten that Rockets team,” Golden State’s Draymond Green says of the 2018 Houston Rockets.

  • Look: Odell Beckham Jr. honoring Kobe Bryant with snakeskin cleats

    Odell Beckham Jr. is honoring Kobe Bryant today with custom snakeskin cleats

  • Nadal wins Australian Open for record 21st major title

    Searching for inspiration when he was down two sets and facing triple break point, with his prospects of winning a record 21st Grand Slam title almost shot, Rafael Nadal thought back to some of his most difficult defeats. A renowned right-to-the-end competitor, Nadal dug deep in that critical moment and won the next four points to survive the immediate threat from Daniil Medvedev. Minutes later he held for 3-3 in the third set and swung the momentum of the Australian Open final around.

  • Lakers star LeBron James flew back to Los Angeles early for knee treatment

    LeBron James wasn't with the Lakers on Sunday for their loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

  • Ireland calls for justice on 50th anniversary of 'Bloody Sunday'

    LONDONDERRY (Reuters) -Ireland on Sunday called on Britain to ensure justice for the families of 13 peaceful protesters shot dead by its soldiers on "Bloody Sunday" in 1972 as thousands marked the 50th anniversary of one of the defining days of the Northern Ireland conflict. The British government in 2010 apologised for the "unjustified and unjustifiable" killings of 13 Catholic civil rights protesters by British soldiers in the Northern Irish city of Londonderry on Jan. 30, 1972 - and of a 14th who died later of his wounds. None of those responsible for the shootings has been convicted and last July British prosecutors said the only British soldier charged with murder will not face trial - a decision that is being challenged by relatives.

  • Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey lead Detroit Pistons to 115-105 comeback against Cavaliers

    Cade Cunningham had a triple-double and Saddiq Bey scored 31 points as the Detroit Pistons roared back from a 15-0 deficit to beat Cleveland, 115-105.

  • No flag thrown for post-pick hit on Matthew Stafford

    After Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw an end-zone interception in the first quarter of Sunday’s unofficial road game against the 49ers at SoFi Stadium, 49ers linebacker Fred Warner dipped his helmet and took a shot at Stafford, who was basically standing there, not trying to make a tackle. No flag was thrown. The quarterback is [more]

  • Nets vs Warriors: Kyrie Irving on late game foul call, team's losing streak, not being 'fragile' | Nets Post Game

    In this Nets vs Warriors post game news conference, Nets guard Kyrie Irving discusses the foul called on him late in the game in the Nets 110-106 loss to the Warriors and whether head coach Steve Nash should have challenged the call. A 20-4 run had gotten the Nets back in the game but they ultimately fell short, losing their 4th game in a row. With Phoenix next up, Irving says it's no time "to be fragile." He emphasized that opponents will not feel sorry for them because they're shorthanded, they have to continue to maintain their resolve and do the little things it takes to win.

  • Nikola Jokic, Nuggets rout defending champ Bucks 136-100

    MILWAUKEE (AP) Nikola Jokic had 18 points, 15 assists and nine rebounds to help the Denver Nuggets rout the Milwaukee Bucks 136-100 on Sunday night. ''He likes to win,'' Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said about Jokic. Aaron Gordon scored 24 points, Monte Morris had 18 and Will Barton 15 for the Nuggets.

  • Essential Houston Rockets media, fan sources for 2022 NBA trade deadline

    As the 2022 NBA trade deadline nears, here’s our look at leading media and fan content providers when it comes to Houston Rockets news and analysis.

  • Warriors' Andrew Wiggins shows why he's an All-Star, ignores 'outside mess'

    Andrew Wiggins, fueled by criticism of his All-Star berth, performed marvelously Saturday in leading the Warriors to a 110-106 win over Brooklyn.

  • How Gary Payton II integrated himself into Warriors' top-ranked defense

    Gary Payton II explains how he developed into such an important part of the Warriors' elite defense.

  • 49ers answer Rams long drive with Deebo Samuel 44-yard touchdown

    The Rams took up 9:33 of game time with an 18-play, 97-yard drive that finished with a 16-yard touchdown reception by receiver Cooper Kupp. It didn’t take the 49ers very long to answer and tie the score 7-7. Receiver Deebo Samuel took a screen pass 44 yards to pay dirt on the fourth play of [more]

  • Super Bowl LVI Set: Los Angeles Rams Will Meet The Cincinnati Bengals At SoFi Stadium

    It’s official. Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles will have a true “home” team, as the Los Angeles Rams topped the stubborn San Francisco 49ers today 20-17, thanks to a field goal with under two minutes to play. The Rams will be joined by the upstart Cincinnati Bengals, who surprised the Kansas City Chiefs in […]

  • Arizona Republic's NBA power rankings: What's changed in top 5 heading into February?

    The top three teams haven't changed in The Arizona Republic's latest power rankings, but are the Bucks still in the Top 5 after falling to fifth in the East?

  • Spurs vs. Suns: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

    The San Antonio Spurs (19-31) play against the Phoenix Suns (9-9) at Footprint Center Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Sunday January 30, 2022 San Antonio Spurs 0, Phoenix Suns 0 (8:00 pm ET) What's the buzz on Twitter? San Antonio Spurs @ spurs It's GAME ...

  • Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies create play of the season candidate in win vs Wizards

    Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies added another highlight in their dominant win against the Wizards.