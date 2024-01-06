Rockets injury updates: Dillon Brooks, Tari Eason remain sidelined

HOUSTON — Including their absences for Saturday’s home matchup versus Milwaukee, Rockets forwards Dillon Brooks (right oblique strain) and Tari Eason (left lower leg soreness) have now been sidelined for six and three consecutive games, respectively.

It’s a tough situation for head coach Ime Udoka, whose Rockets (17-16) remain without arguably their two best defenders.

Eason has struggled with occasional leg soreness since suffering a stress reaction during the preseason. He’s frequently been listed as questionable to play, with Houston deciding after each shootaround or pregame workout whether that game is doable for him to play.

The current three-game absence, however, is the longest he’s been consistently out since suffering the initial injury.

On Monday, Udoka said Eason was limited to about 25-to-27 minutes per game, in what can effectively be described as a load management plan. But since then, he hasn’t been able to play at all.

As for Brooks, here’s what Udoka said Friday:

He’s getting shots up, and he’s finally starting to move a little bit more. That’s the next step. Some of that movement can strain the oblique, a little bit. The catch-and-shoot is fine. It’s what he does defensively, and shooting on the move, that’s the next progression.

After Saturday’s game, Houston heads out for a six-game Eastern Conference road trip starting Monday night in Miami.

For that game and beyond, the precise timetable for Brooks and Eason returning to the lineup remains unclear. But with both players being evaluated on a daily basis, they’re expected to travel with the team — with the hope of being available at some point on the trip.

Story originally appeared on Rockets Wire