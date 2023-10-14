Robinson's promotion casts doubt on Greenlaw's status vs. Browns originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

CLEVELAND — The 49ers on Saturday elevated two players from the practice squad in order for them to suit up for their Week 6 game against the Cleveland Browns.

Linebacker Curtis Robinson was given the promotion, a sign starting linebacker Dre Greenlaw’s availability might be in doubt. Also, the 49ers elevated cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles for the second time this season.

Greenlaw sustained a hamstring injury in a Thursday walk-through practice and is listed as questionable for the game.

On Friday, Shanahan said the team would have a better idea if Greenlaw would be available to play. It appears as if the 49ers are inclined to play it safe with Greenlaw, who ranks second on the team behind Fred Warner with 37 tackles.

“[He] just did something, didn't feel comfortable with it, and now we're being safe and we'll see how he feels [Saturday],” Shanahan said.

The club expects newly acquired defensive end Randy Gregory to be active and make his debut with the 49ers. The team acquired Gregory last week in a trade with the Denver Broncos.

“He fit in well, was able to get through three full practices, learning, picking up our scheme,” Shanahan said. “I think some styles he's used in the past are very similar, so I think he'll pick it up fast and excited to see him here on Sunday.”

