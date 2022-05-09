Robert Williams ruled out for Game 5 against bucks

Jay King: Robert Williams is out today with left knee soreness, per the Celtics. That’s the knee on which he recently underwent surgery.

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Ime Udoka says Robert Williams knee flared up today. Didn’t experience anything after G3. Says he expects Rob to be available next game – 6:10 PM

Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia

No Robert Williams tonight. Grant Williams starts. Coach Udoka says it’s not unexpected and they expect he’ll be ready to go Wednesday – 6:10 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Ime Udoka on whether Rob Williams will be able to play later in series: “You would expect so.” – 6:09 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Ime Udoka said Rob Williams’ knee soreness was not unexpected after his return from surgery.

Udoka said that the Celtics expect Williams will be able to play in Game 5. – 6:08 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Jay King @ByJayKing

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Ime Udoka said Rob Williams had soreness that he felt today. Called it a “flare up”. – 6:07 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Ime Udoka said Robert Williams didn’t feel anything yesterday during the game, but some soreness “fired up” today. Udoka said it’s not unexpected to have this after surgery. Williams has been sore at times, but it was “just a little worse today.” – 6:07 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Ime Udoka on Rob Williams being out: “Had some soreness today that flared up out of nowhere.”

Said there was no incident they saw to cause it but it’s not unexpected to see this after his meniscus surgery over a month ago. – 6:07 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Ime Udoka said Rob Williams felt soreness today: “It was a flare up.” – 6:07 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Celtics say Robert Williams (left knee soreness) is OUT for Game 4 against Milwaukee.

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Jay King @ByJayKing

Robert Williams is out today with left knee soreness, per the Celtics. That’s the knee on which he recently underwent surgery. – 6:06 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach

More on this storyline

Sean Grande: Grant Williams will start for Rob Williams in Game 4 tonight. -via Twitter @SeanGrandePBP / May 9, 2022

Keith Smith: Robert Williams on how he’s feeling: “No pain at all. Knee is responding well. On the recovery days, it’s responding well.” Williams added that he felt a “step behind on defense”, but thinks it was good to knock the rust off. -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / April 27, 2022

Jay King: Ime Udoka said Robert Williams has had no setbacks. He can get in “the 24 (minute) range” tonight, but will come off the bench. -via Twitter @ByJayKing / April 25, 2022