Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev: Odds and what to know ahead of UFC on ABC 6 headliner

Khamzat Chimaev got past one former UFC champion in his most recent fight, and this summer he’ll try to defeat another when he meets Robert Whittaker in June.

Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev preview

Undefeated Chimaev (13-0 MMA, 7-0 UFC), No. 8 in the latest USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie middleweight rankings, returns for the first time since September 2022, when he defeated former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman by majority decision. Chimaev’s other UFC victories include notables Gilbert Burns and Kevin Holland, among others.

Whittaker (25-7 MMA, 16-5 UFC), ranked No. 4, looks to continue the momentum he picked up from a unanimous decision victory over Paulo Costa in February. The win was his second in three fights and returned him to the win column after a TKO loss to Dricus Du Plessis.

Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev preliminary odds

Accord to preliminary odds on FanDuel, the fight is expected to be close, with Chimaev a slight favorite at -186, while Whittaker is listed as a +144 underdog.

How to watch Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev at UFC on ABC 6

When: Saturday, June 22, 2024

Where: Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Broadcast/streaming: ABC, ESPN+

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ABC 6.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie