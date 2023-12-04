Robert Saleh: Zach Wilson wants to play quarterback this week

The Jets have a quarterback controversy. The controversy is that they don't have anyone good enough to play quarterback.

With Tim Boyle and Trevor Siemian both looking not great, Bob on Sunday against the Falcons and with Aaron Rodgers still recovering from a torn Achilles tendon, the Jets don't know who will be playing the position when the 7-5 Texans come to town.

Meeting with reporters on Monday, coach Robert Saleh said he has not yet decided who the quarterback will be on Sunday. Saleh also was asked about a report from TheAthletic.com that the Jets are leaning toward playing Zach Wilson, but that Wilson is reluctant to play.

"Let’s be clear," Saleh said. "If he was reluctant to play, guys, he wouldn’t be here."

Saleh never directly refuted the report. He seemed to recognize the potential ways that something like that could be generated, citing the phenomenon of college football players skipping bowl games. Applying that mindset to Wilson, the point would be that he potentially hopes to avoid injury in a meaningless game when he knows he'll be getting a fresh start somewhere else in 2024.

If Wilson had ever entertained such thoughts, he apparently resolved them before a conversation he had earlier this afternoon with Saleh.

"The young man wants the ball," Saleh said. "He wants to start."

Saleh promised to have an answer as to the Week 14 starter by Wednesday. He was asked whether Aaron Rodgers could potentially get the nod.

"Anything's possible," Saleh said, "but don't hold your breath."

Jets fans can stop holding their breath as to whether this season will end in a positive way. The team is now 4-8. They're in run-the-table-and-hope-for-help mode. With one more loss, it's likely over for 2023.

The only question left is whether so much damage is done during the balance of the current season that it undermines 2024. That's why Rodgers needs to say sooner than later that he'll definitely be back — and why owner Woody Johnson needs to follow that announcement with a declaration that Saleh and G.M. Joe Douglas will be returning, too.

The longer the uncertainty for 2024 lingers, the harder it will be to use the balance of 2023 to best lay the foundation for a better 2024.