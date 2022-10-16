Robert Saleh on win: ‘We’ve got to start expecting stuff like this’

The Jets have won three straight games after going into Lambeau Field in Green Bay and leaving with a 27-10 win over the Packers. The Jets are certainly excited. But if you ask head coach Robert Saleh, it was just another day at the office that they now expect to be the norm.

“I’ll be honest, it doesn’t mean anything,” Saleh said when asked what this victory means for the Jets organization. “Just like a loss wouldn’t have meant anything. I’ve said it before, we’ve got to start expecting stuff like this. It is a big win obviously because anytime you win in this league is big. But they’re another opponent, another championship opportunity. We’ve got to get ready to go next week.”

The mindset has clearly shifted in the Jets building from hoping to string something together on the field to now looking to build into something great. Three straight wins give them a great foundation to continue to build and, as Saleh said, move on to another opponent and another championship opportunity. That next opponent is another road trip for the Jets as they head to Denver next week to take on the Broncos. If they can take care of business in Denver next week, they’ll sit at 5-2 with a huge pair of home games with the Patriots and Bills looming. The championship opportunities, as he would put it, become even bigger at that point.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire