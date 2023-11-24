Robert Saleh: No consideration to taking play-calling duties from Nathaniel Hackett

The Jets changed quarterbacks this week and they didn't see much improvement in their offensive performance, but that won't lead to a change to their offensive play-caller for Week 13.

Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett's calls generated two first downs, 40 yards, zero third-down conversions, and zero points through the first three quarters of Friday's 34-13 loss to the Dolphins. While performances like that have occurred far too frequently this season, head coach Robert Saleh dismissed the notion that the team would consider letting someone else try their hand at calling plays in the future.

"There's no consideration," Saleh said.

Saleh said "I'm not there yet" when asked if there will be any thought to giving Trevor Siemian a chance at quarterback and it generally doesn't feel like there's much hope for better days on offense for the Jets before this year is out.