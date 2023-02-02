Robert Kraft gives thoughts on Tom Brady retiring with Patriots

Jordy McElroy
·1 min read

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft answered the one question fans have been asking over the last 24 hours: Will Tom Brady return and retire as a Patriot?

The legendary quarterback announced his retirement on early Wednesday and turned a typical dead news week on its head. Although he played his final game in a Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniform, Brady spent nearly two decades forging the greatest dynasty in NFL history with the Patriots.

It only feels right that he signs a one-day deal to officially end his career where it all started.

“I’d do it tomorrow,” said Kraft during a CNN appearance on Thursday morning, via Patriots.com. “Not only do I want it, our fans are clamoring for it and to us, he always has been and always will be a Patriot…We’ll do everything we can in our power to bring him back, sign off as a Patriot and find ways to honor him for many years to come. He did so much to bring life and good cheer to our community and he’s a beloved figure and he’s earned the respect and love that people feel for him like no other athlete in our town and we’ve had some great ones.”

There’s no question seeing Brady retire a Patriot would be the ultimate send-off for the greatest player that ever played the game. Sure, the Bucs were a big part of the journey considering he won a Super Bowl with them in his first season with the team.

But New England is home.

List

3 takeaways from Tom Brady's retirement from Patriots' perspective

Tom Brady Patriots 2018
Tom Brady Patriots 2018

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire

