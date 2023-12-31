Robert Carpenter's powerful performance lifts New Mexico State past California Baptist

The New Mexico State men's basketball team has been close to turning the corner this year under first-year coach Jason Hooten.

On Saturday night, the Aggies took a big step forward just in time before Conference USA play starts.

The Aggies (6-9) snapped a three-game losing streak with a 66-61 win against California Baptist at the Pan American Center.

Junior forward Robert Carpenter led the way with 20 points and seven rebounds. He finished 6-of-11 from the field and made four 3-pointers and three of his rebounds came on the offensive end.

Jaylin Jackson-Posey added 11 points, three assists and two steals, and Jordan Rawls, Brandon Suggs and Femi Odukale each added seven points.

New Mexico State held the 8-5 Lancers to just 30.8% from the field, including a 5-of-25 performance from 3-point range. The Aggies led by double digits for several minutes late in the game before two late 3-pointers by California Baptist.

The Aggies also got 24 points from its bench.

In its three-game losing streak, the Aggies lost 73-72 to New Mexico, 75-72 to Stephen F. Austin and 65-59 to Tulsa.

Earlier this season, NMSU lost by six to Louisville and by five to Fresno State. Saturday's game was part of the Conference USA vs. Western Athletic Conference challenge.

Aggies strong in first half

The Aggies led 32-26 at the break behind 15 points from Carpenter. The 6-foot-7 junior made 4-of-5 from the field, 3-of-4 from 3-point range and all four free throws. He also had four rebounds in the first half. Jackson-Posey added six points for the Aggies, who made 6-of-8 from the free throw line and 4-of-8 from 3-point range.

Cal Baptist missed 11-of-14 from 3-point range and made just 8-of-28 from the field. New Mexico State had just four turnovers in the first half.

What the winning coach said

"I told the guys I'm really proud of them after the game," Hooten said. "It was a great effort by us. Robert Carpenter has no idea how good he is. He cares so much, he wants to get better and he gave us a really good effort."

What the winning players said

"I don't think this was our best effort, but it was our most consistent effort for 40 minutes," Jackson-Posey said. "We're starting to find our identity."

Added Carpenter: "We've made strides in our defense and I believe that was the difference in this game. I just tried to bring energy to the team and my teammates were great tonight in this win. It was a team effort."

Up next

The Aggies begin Conference USA play at home on Thursday vs. I-10 rival UTEP. Game time is set for 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.

