Rob Gronkowski thanks Patriots and their fans for support: 'You guys have been nothing but amazing'

Rob Gronkowski may be moving on, but he still appreciates everything the New England Patriots have done for him. Gronkowski thanked both the team and its fans in an Instagram goodbye Thursday.

Gronkowski, 30, started his message by thanking the team. He specifically mentioned Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick, and thanked his teammates for the last 10 seasons — including the year he was retired. He then turned his attention to Patriots fans.

Gronkowski made sure to let the fans know he appreciated them, saying, “You guys have been nothing but amazing. I love you guys and appreciate your constant support for me.”

With New England, Gronkowski developed into one of the best tight ends to ever play the game. He caught 521 passes for 7,861 yard and caught 79 touchdowns in nine seasons with the team. Gronkowski made the Pro Bowl five times and won three Super Bowls with the Patriots during that period.

Gronkowski retired abruptly following the 2018 season. After a year away, Gronkowski decided to return so he could play with Tom Brady on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gronkowski addressed that decision in his letter, saying taking a year off was the best decision he ever made.

He ended his note by letting Bucs fans know he’s pumped to get the season underway, and is ready to “lay a smack” on opposing defenders.

