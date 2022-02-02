Rob Gronkowski shares hilarious, heartfelt video tribute to 'legend' Tom Brady

Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady have played together for 11 years with two different franchises. But sadly, with Brady announcing his retirement on Tuesday, their time together on the field has come to an end. Saying goodbye to Brady is probably a little bittersweet for Gronk, but he is all about celebrating the good times.

That's exactly what he did on Wednesday. He posted a message to his longtime teammate on social media, and on Instagram he included a tribute video. Not just a tribute to Brady, but a tribute to their enduring friendship, set to — what else — "You're My Best Friend" by Queen.

The video has everything. We get to see just a few of the 90 touchdowns Brady threw to Gronk over his career. We get to see them being football bros on the field. Brady chasing Gronk on the field before a Red Sox game. Gronk waving to Brady from a different bus during the 2018 Super Bowl parade in Boston. The tribute is sweet and funny, which is exactly what you'd expect from Gronk.

As for Gronk's future, no one knows right now. When he talked about it in late January, he didn't even know what his decision would be. He could go back into retirement now that Brady has sailed off into the sunset (he came out of retirement in 2020 specifically to play with Brady on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers), or he could keep playing.

Gronk said recently that he could envision a scenario in which he keeps playing even if Brady decided he was done. But now that Brady has announced his retirement, we don't know if that's changed. We'll have to wait and see if Gronk will join Brady in retirement, or if he'll decide to try playing with a quarterback not named Tom Brady.