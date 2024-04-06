Rob Edwards delivers Jose Mourinho-style celebration as Luton secure vital three points

Rob Edwards' side victory earned them a first win in 12 games to breath new life into their battle for survival - Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Rob Edwards opened his programme notes saying, “I always thought that to have belief, or to keep believing, you need to win - but this season has shifted my thinking a little.”

He was right. Luton were outplayed in the first half of this game, lacking the quality to pose any sort of threat to Bournemouth’s goal, with a string of injuries and a miserable run of form to contend with.

But through sheer force of will and a raucous Kenilworth Road crowd, once again they showed that they will not be going quietly and Edwards finished up the afternoon running up and down the touchline and pumping his fists, unable to contain his emotion, in a show reminiscent of vintage Jose Mourinho.

Rob Edwards was delighted after his side ended their winless win - PA/Bradley Collyer

“I lost it a little bit, the emotion got to me but this was a big statement,” smiled Edwards after a first win in 12 games. If I can celebrate half as well as him (Mourinho), that’s not bad is it?

“It’s big. It’s hard at the moment with the number of key players injured. That’s why I love the lads in there, they’re giving us everything. There are players who have fought so hard on their footballing career to get here and they don’t want to give it up.”

They trailed in the 52nd minute when Marcus Tavernier brilliantly drove a 25 yard shot into the bottom corner. It was no more than Bournemouth deserved with Tavernier having also hit the stanchion with a brilliant free-kick in the first half and Justin Kluivert also striking the base of the post as the away side dominated.

Luton, meanwhile, had barely threatened and though their heart was never in doubt, there was precious little finesse.

But belief is unquantifiable and, whoever they have on the pitch, Luton have it in spades. Jordan Clark, whose longest spell has been with Accrington Stanley, characterised everything that is good about Edwards’ squad, alongside the rejuvenated Ross Barkley in centre midfield.

A powerful run from the diminutive midfielder saw the ball ricochet back to him off Lloyd Kelly before he rifled it into the bottom corner. Moments earlier, his tireless running won possession high up the pitch before Carlton Morris struck the post.

Edwards revealed that Morris had convened a team meeting on Thursday to focus minds on the final push and paid tribute to the impact that he has had on the rest of the squad.

“They had a meeting on Thursday that Carlton led that they wanted to do, to talk about what needs to be done for this run in and the importance of it. He wants this Carlton. What he does around the training ground and the demands he sets on people, he’s really growing into this captain’s role,” said Edwards.

And it was Morris who caused the roof to nearly fall off the antiquated Main Stand at Kenilworth Road when he calmly executed a side foot volley from Cauley Woodrow’s cross in the 90th minute.

“We’re certainly not going to go down without a fight,” said Edwards. Nobody could suggest otherwise.

An afternoon that had looked so promising for Bournemouth, who had won their previous three games, ended sourly. Andoni Iraola confirmed afterwards that his goalscorer, Tavernier, had suffered a hamstring injury.

“I hope he plays before the end of the season but we have to see the MRI scan. He was doing really well but these things happen, probably in the worst moment for him,” said Iraola, who also criticised referee Andrew Madley.

“I understand the narrative of the game, that they are playing for survival, but every 50/50 has gone for them but it’s not the big decisions but throw-ins, the small things that take the rhythm that we had in the first half.”

Next up for Luton is a trip to Manchester City. It is likely to be home games against Brentford, Everton and Fulham which determine the outcome of their survival fight rather than how they fare against the European Champions, but few would begrudge this fairytale a happy ending.

