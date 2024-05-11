Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office hosts its first Special Olympics Virginia fundraiser

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — On Saturday, May 11, the Roanoke City’s Sheriff’s Office hosted its third annual “Cover the Cruiser” and “Tip the Deputy” fundraiser. The events kicked off the department’s first fundraiser of the year for Special Olympics Virginia.

On Saturday, the department hosted at the Red Robins on Valley View Boulevard in Roanoke. For every dollar received, a pledge card was added to a sheriff cruiser parked outside the restaurant. The goal was to cover the car completely to help support Special Olympic families.

“Special Olympics Virginia — you may have families that want to attend certain events and may not have the money to afford. So, we just want to make sure that we are raising funds so that nobody is left behind,” said Tameka Paige, the public information officer and community relations specialist with the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office.

The “Tip the Cop” fundraiser was held inside the restaurant as another way to raise money. Sheriff Hash and department members could be seen helping inside the kitchen, preparing plates, and waiting tables. All tips received by the “celebrity waiters” will also support Special Olympics Virginia.

