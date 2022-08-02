Road to the PGA Tour: Living out of his car in a Walmart parking lot and rapping on Spotify

Playing great golf is only half the battle when trying to make it to the PGA Tour. Every tournament comes with a steep entry fee, airfare, rental cars, food, hotels, equipment and more.

If you don’t have a steady sponsor or some type of financial aid, it is very difficult to pay your way to the Tour on your own.

Michael Sweeney, an aspiring PGA Tour player, has been fighting to live out his dream. Sweeney doesn’t have a traditional background of collegiate golf, but hasn’t let that stop him from grinding to the top.

To save up for tournaments and travel expenses, the 26-year-old decided to not rent an apartment but live out of his car.

“I was originally parking in a little rest stop off of 95 and then I got the boot from one of the security guards,” said Sweeney. “So, I ended up sleeping in the Walmart parking lot most nights… which you know is a classy spot to be.”

Michael Sweeney swinging.

Michael Sweeney is living out of his car to be able to chase his dream of playing on the PGA Tour. (Photo: Michael Sweeney)

Sweeney attempted to qualify for this year’s U.S. Open and lost his spot in a playoff in Purchase, New York.

“I ended up shooting back-to-back rounds of 69 in the 36 holes and that got me into an eight-way playoff for three spots,” said Sweeney. “Unfortunately, I went par-par in the playoff, but it was an awesome day.”

Sweeney only used this day to fuel his fire and has kept on practicing in hopes to secure his Korn Ferry Tour card for the 2023 season at the end of August.

In addition to his love for golf, Sweeney raps in his free time. He doesn’t advertise it, but his beats and rap lines are almost as impressive as his golf game. You can find him on Spotify here.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek