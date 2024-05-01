Road closures listed for Las Vegas Tour de France bicycle event in Red Rock Canyon, Summerlin

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hundreds of cyclists worldwide will gather in the valley to power through a race course starting and ending at the Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin.

L’Étape Las Vegas includes cyclists of all levels from amateur to seasoned bicyclists who want a Tour de France experience. There will be 25-mile and 45-mile courses and a 75-mile course for the more advanced cyclists who want to experience a route similar to a genuine Tour de France race.

The cyclists will start in Summerlin at the Las Vegas Ballpark, head west along Sahara Avenue, and transition to Desert Foothills Drive and then Charleston Boulevard before winding their way through the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, and ending at the ballpark.

The event is scheduled to start at 7 a.m. on Sunday, May 5 but law enforcement will begin closing the course around 2 a.m. to ensure everything is ready for the cyclists. Drivers are urged to use extra caution in and around the following areas.

Road closures on Sunday, May 5

Road closures for L’Etape Las Vegas on Sunday, May 5, 2024. (Credit: L’Etape Las Vegas)

This is the second year of the event in Las Vegas. San Antonio is the only other U.S. city to host the Tour de France event.

For more information please click here.

