Roach bowls Surrey to brink of win against Bears

Kemar Roach's 6-46 was his sixth five-wicket haul for Surrey - three of which have been against the Bears [Getty Images]

Vitality County Championship Division One, The Kia Oval (day three)

Warwickshire 343: Barnard 108 & 209: Yates 52, Barnard 44; Roach 6-46

Surrey 464: Smith 155, Sibley 64, Foakes 52; Miles 5-43 & 31-0: Burns 19*, Sibley 12*

Surrey (8 pts) need a further 58 runs to beat Warwickshire (4 pts)

Holders Surrey need just 58 runs to record a third successive County Championship Division One victory after dominating day three against Warwickshire.

Former Worcestershire paceman Kemar Roach took 6-46 as the visitors, who have drawn all their first four games, were bowled out for 209 in their second innings.

That came after a brilliant 155 from Jamie Smith had guided Surrey to a 121-run halfway lead.

Smith, who began the day on 98, was joined by Sean Abbott in a superb ninth-wicket stand of 115 in just over 18 overs that hauled Surrey up to 464 all out in reply to Warwickshire's 343.

Roach then took three of the first four wickets to fall before returning later to grab three more scalps.

Warwickshire's hopes of setting Surrey a challenging target were soon hit when Roach struck in his second over with the new ball, pinning Warwickshire captain Alex Davies lbw, while Jordan Clark had Will Rhodes caught behind for 21 after a second-wicket partnership of 51 with Rob Yates.

Yates fell to the second ball of Roach's second spell for 52 before the West Indian trapped Dan Mousley lbw to make it 90-4.

Warwickshire rallied with a 75-run stand between Sam Hain and first-innings centurion Ed Barnard.

But Abbott pulled off a stunning caught and bowled to dismiss Barnard for 44, then Roach returned to bowl Jacob Bethell, Hain and Aamer Jamal.

And, with Craig Miles unable to bat because of damaged right ankle ligaments, Dan Worrall polished off Warwickshire's innings by trapping Olly Hannon-Dalby in front.

That set Surrey 89 to beat unbeaten Warwickshire - and skipper Rory Burns and former Bears and England opener Dom Sibley took the hosts to 31-0 at the close of play.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.