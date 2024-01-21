RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley receive standing ovation from Knicks fans

RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley received a warm welcome at Madison Square Garden on Saturday for their first game back since being traded to the Toronto Raptors last month.

A video tribute was played for the former Knicks during the first quarter, which resulted in a standing ovation from the Garden faithful, which Barrett acknowledged by waving back to the fans.

The fans also cheered for Barrett and Quickley during player introductions.

Both Barrett and Quickley were first-round picks for the Knicks and each played a key part in last year’s playoff team that won the franchise’s first playoff series since 2012-13.

But the Knicks parted ways with them for OG Anunoby – a deal that has worked out well for both sides as New York is 8-2 with Anunoby in the lineup and the Raptors are 4-6 (they won just three times in their last 13 games prior to the trade).

“RJ and Quick were terrific,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said prior to the game. “Nothing but love and respect for both of them. Love to have Anunoby and the other guys well. Those decisions are tough decisions. Both organizations have to do what’s best for their team.”