Riverton sweeps Bingham to win 6A softball title

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The Riverton High softball team completing a dominating day over rival Bingham to win its second 6A state softball title in the last three years.

After losing Friday night, 3-1, the Silverwolves came out blasting in their first game Friday, mercy-ruling the Miners, 15-5. Lily Heitz drove in three runs, while Braylee Shields, Peyton Sanchez, Camryn O’Farrell and Maggie Hamblin all had two runs batted in as Riverton cruised.

The deciding championship game was a scoreless tie for the first four innings, before Riverton erupted for five runs in the fifth, three in the sixth and four more in the seventh to pull away for a 12-3 victory.

“Offensively, we’re clearly the best in the state,” said first year heads coach Woo Haimin. “These kids are awesome. Honestly, with being our first year here, we walked into such a great culture. We give our hats off to these kids.

After O’Farrell drove in two runs with a single to left, Shields stepped up and blasted a 3-run home run to center to give Riverton control.

After Bingham cut the lead to 5-3, the Silverwolves quickly grabbed the momentum back, scoring on a wild pitch and an RBI single by Sanchez.

“We just kept chipping away,” Shields said. “I feel like that was the thing that got us going. I’m just so proud of our team. It was definitely worth the wait.”

Riverton scored 27 runs in the two games and finishes with a record of 27-5.

