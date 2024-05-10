Rivals Roundtable: Takeaways from busy spring travel circuit

Rivals analysts Rob Cassidy and Jason Jordan have been on the road for weeks tracing the start of the grassroots season and watching games from coast to coast, so this week’s roundtable serves as a way to put a bow on their recent travels.

Below, the duo answers a trio questions related to the spring circuit and the most impactful performances they’ve witnessed thus far.

*****

*****

1. WHICH PLAYER THAT WASN’T ON YOUR RADAR BEFORE THE GRASSROOTS SEASON HAS GRABBED YOUR ATTENTION?

“There’s been a groundswell of buzz around class-of-2026 Anthony Thompson out of Ohio, so I made a point of watching him at 3SSB Birmingham last week. His potential is obvious even if he’s a bit hot-and-cold from a production standpoint at this early juncture of his career.

"The 6-foot-7 wing has the tools and the versatility to land squarely on the radar of NBA general managers if his development tracks. The long, fluid Thompson handles the ball incredibly well and has shown a streaky-but-projectable jumper in addition to remarkable versatility and energy on the defensive end.

"There’s a lot to like about the sophomore, who could climb into the top echelon of the Rivals150 down the road if his development trajectory keeps. There’s five-star potential at work inside Thompson, even if he still has some growing to do from a polish perspective.” – Cassidy

*****

“Xzavion Mitchell. I watched three of his games in Atlanta last weekend and was floored by his ability to get to the rack and finish with and through contact. He’s a worker on the offensive end, using his 6-foot-6 frame to knife into the lane and finish efficiently with short turnarounds and post-ups. He’s unstoppable when he gets you on his hip and he brings elite energy on both ends of the floor.

"It’s no wonder the Iowa State commit is currently the Nike EYBL’s leading scorer, averaging 25.6 points a game and 7.2 rebounds a game.” – Jordan

*****

2. WHICH PLAYER HAS SURPRISED YOU BY HOW MUCH HE’S IMPROVED SINCE THE LAST TIME YOU WATCHED HIM?

“I’m not sure 'improved' is the perfect word for how Darius Acuff looked when I watched him in Memphis a few weeks back, but you can tell he’s refined his game from a shot selection standpoint. The five-star’s lack of efficiency has long been a knock on his game, but he seems to have taken some strides from a shot-selection standpoint this year.

"Yes, Acuff is a volume scorer that is prone to chucking from time to time, but he’s doing a better job staying within the flow of the offense and avoiding forcing things that aren’t there. It’s a slight but notable change for the hyper-touted guard, who is among the top scorers in the class.” – Cassidy

*****

“Caleb Gaskins, but that has more to do with opportunity. Gaskins played on the traveling all-star team that is Montverde Academy and wasn’t in the rotation this season. In those scenarios you just never know how it will affect a player when it’s his time to shine and it was hard to get a read on Gaskins in the garbage minutes he played for the Eagles.

"Still, clearly, Gaskins is primed and ready to be a star this spring and summer, dominating the Nike EYBL E16 to the tune of 18.6 points and 6.8 rebounds a game. He’s a fluid scorer and intense competitor, a stark contrast from the player I watched this high school season. He’s staking his claim for the top of the 2026 class.” – Jordan

*****

3. WHICH UNDER-RECRUITED PLAYER’S OFFER LIST WILL GROW QUICKLY WHEN THE LIVE PERIOD STARTS THIS MONTH?

“Kaden Magwood might be in for a serious influx of offers in the coming month or two. Magwood is the point guard and catalyst for a Team Loaded 3SSB squad that is among the best teams on any circuit this year and his development has been obvious thus far.

"The 6-foot-4 Magwood is now blending his three-level scoring prowess with some crafty facilitation skills and improved court vision. He’s engaged on the defensive end and is as spirited on the court as any player in the class.

"There will be a load of eyes on Magwood all summer due to the fact that he’s part of a roster stocked with high-major talent so college coaches will likely line up if he continues to play as well as he has in the last month.” – Cassidy

*****

“Agreed on Magwood, but I’ll also add Mike Williams in there. He’s been one of the best point guards in the Nike EYBL this spring, averaging 18.5 points and three assists a game for LivOn. Williams is the son of former NBA player and Jackson State head coach Mo Williams, and currently holds just two offers from the Tigers and from Mississippi State.

"After his stellar and consistent showing this spring, schools are already starting to inquire, but I thoroughly expect that list to grow substantially when direct contact can be made.” – Jordan