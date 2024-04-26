Rivals Roundtable: Breaking down key transfer portal topics

With the transfer portal inching toward its closing date of May 1, things are moving quickly as players depart their own teams and find new homes. With the flurry of action taking place, Rivals analysts Rob Cassidy and Jason Jordan have plenty to discuss in this week's installment of the Rivals Roundtable.

Today, the duo discusses under-the-radar gets, impact players that are still available and key visits.

Big commit for Calipari: Five-star PG Boogie Fland will play for John Calipari at Arkansas

1. WHICH UNDER-THE-RADAR PORTAL MOVE DO YOU THINK COULD PAY OFF BIG TIME DESPITE A LACK OF FANFARE?

Cassidy: Recent Georgia commit Justin Abson is the type of unheralded addition that will help the Bulldogs win games next year. His game isn’t flashy and the 7.9 points per game he averaged as a sophomore last season won’t make many headlines, but Abson is one of the top rim-protectors in the country and will make a massive impact on the defensive end as well as the boards in the SEC.

Abson was the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year last season and has an offensive game that could continue to develop in the year ahead. It wouldn’t be a total shock to see the 6-foot-9 235-pound forward expand his offensive game as a junior, as he’s built confidence and become more comfortable stretching the floor and shooting the ball from the mid-range.

Jordan: I love AJ George at SMU. This season, the 6-foot-6 wing averaged 10.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists a game and helped Long Beach State make the NCAA tournament. His ability to slash and create his own shot then efficiently stretch the defense will give the Mustangs another perimeter threat and versatile scoring that could make them a dangerous out in the ACC next season.

2. WHICH PLAYER STILL IN THE PORTAL DO YOU SEE AS THE BIGGEST POTENTIAL GAME CHANGER?

Cassidy: Javon Small could absolutely thrive in the right situation, as the point guard proved his game translates to the highest level of college basketball during his one year at Oklahoma State, where he averaged 15 points, four rebounds and four assists per game while playing in one of the country's deepest leagues.

His skillset is well-rounded enough to work almost anywhere, but his court vision could really help a team with an assortment of other scoring options. Small has the reputation of a scoring guard that can also pass but it feels as though he could become an elite facilitator if he lands on the right roster.

Jordan: Andrej Stojakovic will be a major factor wherever he lands next season. At 6-foot-7, he’s got great size and an elite skillset with the ability to stretch the defense. This past season he averaged 7.8 points and 3.4 assists for Stanford. As it stands, he’s down to North Carolina, Kentucky and California, all of which have the personnel in place to get him better looks on his threes next season.

3. WHICH UPCOMING VISIT BY A TRANSFER WILL YOU BE WATCHING CLOSELY?

Cassidy: It’s difficult to look away from John Calipari at Arkansas due to the fact that the situation still seems a bit surreal, but also because the former Kentucky coach is expected to land an impressive first class despite having a short time to do so. Tennessee transfer Jonas Aidoo will be visiting Fayetteville over the weekend for what feels like a hyper-important trip. Aidoo took a massive step forward as a junior at Tennessee last season and projects as one of the top veterans in the sport next season. The thought of Calipari armed with a veteran big man surrounded by younger, high-profile guards allows Arkansas fans to dream about a massive season in year one of the new regime. Baylor, Alabama and North Carolina are also involved.

Jordan: Definitely, Oklahoma State point guard transfer Javon Small and his upcoming visit to West Virginia. The rising junior was dominant for the Cowboys this past season, averaging 15.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists a game. Small has already taken a visit to Ole Miss and the Mountaineers are set to host in the coming weeks. Whoever lands Small will make themselves a contender in their league and beyond. He's that good.