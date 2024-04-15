Rivals Rankings Week: Final Five-Star Countdown for 2024 class

The 2024 recruiting class is in the books. This week, we unveil the final Rivals150 and position rankings for the class, and we begin the Rivals Rankings Week as usual, with a five-star countdown. Recruiting director Rob Cassidy counts down the final five-stars from 2024, from No. 20 to No. 1.

9. SG KON KNUEPPEL

Cassidy's Take: Kon Knueppel describes his style as “old man game,” but his self-deprecating humor doesn’t do his skill set justice. The Duke signee is a bit more athletic than he gives himself credit for being, but it’s his thick build and ability to fill it up from all over the floor that pop off the page. The 6-foot-5 wing was one of the top scorers in the loaded EYBL last season and has come on quickly as a defender as his length and strong upper body allows him to guard all manner of opponents. His defense should allow him to stay on the floor for Duke next season, but it’s his scoring ability that will be most written about.

10. PG BOOGIE FLAND

Cassidy's Take: Boogie Fland’s reputation is that of a scorer, and it’s well earned. That said, he is steady when it comes to dictating pace. He also boasts an ultra-high basketball IQ. Fland’s long-range jumper is smooth and repeatable, even if he’s a bit hot and cold from deep at times. When evaluating Fland, it’s important to keep in mind that he’s one of the younger prospects in the 2024 class and that his trajectory has been positive for most of his career. The New York-born guard, who asked to be released from his letter of intent with Kentucky on Monday, is a well above average ball-handler that is known as a scorer but has become more efficient as a shot-creator in the last calendar year.

11. PF DONNIE FREEMAN

Cassidy's Take: One of the biggest risers in the final Rivals150, Donnie Freeman will play for Syracuse next season and is hitting his stride at the exact right time. The 6-foot-9 forward has taken massive strides as a long-range shooter over the past six months and is still a weapon in the paint on both ends of the floor. Freeman has also become more comfortable putting the ball on the floor and is starting to look like a modern NBA power forward capable of guarding most positions and creating matchup issues. His reliable hands and agility around the rim set him apart, but it seems as though his offensive skill set is still expanding.

12. SF ASA NEWELL

Cassidy's Take: One of the highest upside prospects in the class, Asa Newell oozes potential and tools. The future Georgia Bulldog is a lefty with an impressive face up game, but he also has the disposition and motor to be a plus rebounder and rim-protector as he gets stronger. Newell is not an elite three-point shooter by any means, but he does have a reliable mid-range game that includes pull-up jumpers. He has reliable hands and a soft touch around the rim.

13. SF ISAIAH EVANS

Cassidy's Take: The 6-foot-6 Isaiah Evans glides around the floor and flashes elite versatility. Evans has shown the ability to score from all over the court, including from three-point range and in the post, where he is capable of playing with his back to the basket in addition to showcasing a face-up game. The Duke signee can be a bit inconsistent at times, however, as he’s prone to settle for contested shots from time to time and sometimes allows a few mistakes to undo him. His ball-handling ability, quickness and ability to take defenders off the bounce are undeniable, however, and he’ll realize his full potential as he matures from a decision-making standpoint and adds muscle.

14. SG DRAKE POWELL

Cassidy's Take: The North Carolina-bound Drake Powell is one of the most versatile and engaged defenders in the 2024 class. His long frame and dazzling lateral quickness allow him to pester opponents in the perimeter and also contest shots at the rim, where he plays bigger than his listed weight. He’ll need to become a little more assertive on the offensive end in college as he sometimes defers a bit too much. The 6-foot-7 wing shows flashes of three-level scoring but could stand to become more consistent when it comes to creating for himself.

15. SF DERRION REID

Cassidy's Take: The Alabama-bound Derrion Reid is one of two five-star prospects headed to Tuscaloosa this cycle and will bring an impressive post-scoring prowess with him to campus. Reid is able to play above the rim and thrive with his back to the basket. He's also a well above average rebounder and versatile defender. The 6-foot-7 forward isn’t afraid to let it fly from deep but isn't going to kill opponents shooting the ball from distance. He is definitely trying to expand his offensive game but he’s a dangerous threat even as constructed because of his ability to score in the post and absorb contact while doing so.

16. SF LIAM MCNEELEY

Cassidy's Take: A one-time Indiana commit, Liam McNeeley is uncommitted once again and boasts a skill set college coaches should be willing to chase. His reputation is that of a shooter, and that’s well earned. Still, the Texas-born wing has taken great strides as both a defender and at-the-rack finisher this year. He may not have the long-term professional upside as some of some other five-stars. but he’s one of the most productive players in the class and is a near lock to be a decorated college player.

17. C DERIK QUEEN

Cassidy's Take: One of the most reliable and aggressive rebounders in the class, The Maryland-bound Derik Queen is a machine when it comes to manufacturing extra possessions, thanks in part to his sticky and ultra-reliable hands. His hands combined with his surprising agility and touch around the rim make him one of the more effective post weapons in the class, even if he isn’t going to blow anyone away with athleticism. He’s limited as a scorer outside of 10 feet, but that doesn't change the fact that the big man is a double-double threat each time he takes the floor.

18. C FLORY BIDUNGA

Cassidy's Take: Flory Bidunga is a freak athlete whose bounce, dexterity and instincts allow him to play a mile bigger than his 6-foot-8 frame. He affects shots with a stunning level of regularity and is laterally quick enough to stay in front of much smaller opponents when he’s asked to defend the perimeter. Offensively, the Kansas signee’s game remains a work in progress, but he shows flashes of face-up potential and the lefty has become a lot more willing to put the ball on the floor over the last year.

19. PF AIDEN SHERRELL

Cassidy's Take: Aiden Sherrell, who signed with Alabama, is a toolsy, fluid and athletic big that brings versatility in both ends of the floor. The long and athletic forward has the bounce to play above the rim and plus passing ability that sometimes goes overlooked. He’ll come into his own as he adds muscle and becomes more assertive, as he has a tendency to coast when things aren’t going well for him. He’s capable of hurting defenses from the mid-range and from beyond the arc when he’s going well, though he’s looking to become more consistent from deep.

20. SF BRYSON TUCKER

Cassidy's Take: A five-star prospect that doesn't play AAU basketball is about as rare as it gets, but Bryson Tucker is just that. Still, the Indiana signee has managed to prove himself against high-level competition by playing at a couple of different nationally relevant high schools.

He’s not an elite long-range shooter but is probably better on that front than he gets credit for being. The 6-foot-6 wing’s calling card is his polished and reliable mid-range game, and he has taken great strides as a ballhander over the past year.

