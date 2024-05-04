Rivals Combine Series: Top performers from New Jersey

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Nearly 700 prospects showed up at the Rivals Combine Series on Saturday at Piscataway High School to prove they've got the talent to be considered a major college football prospect. Here are eight of the prospects who stood out during the day.

*****

*****

Funke made the trip to New Jersey from the Boston area and put up solid results on Saturday. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound defender, who recently added an offer from Wake Forest, posted a 4.4-second shuttle. Funke, the younger brother of Boston College offensive lineman Jack Funke, is very interested in the local program. He's gotten a really good impression of Bill O'Brien and his coaching staff. Rutgers is also in good position for Funke. He was recently on campus and has a good relationship with the coaching staff. Funke has recently visited Syracuse and Wisconsin as well.

*****

Georgia commit Darren Ikinnagbon first attended the Rivals Combine Series before his recruitment took off and the Igiehon brothers, his current teammates at Hillside, N.J., are hoping for the same result. Ivie Igiehon measured in at 6-foot-2.5, 223-pounds and has drawn interest from Rutgers, Monmouth, Lehigh, and others as an outside linebacker in the 2025 class. His younger brother Uyi Igiehon is in the 2026 class and has yet to play a down of football but is getting early interest as a 6-foot-4, 211-pound defensive end.

*****

Fairfax (Va.) Paul VI is generally known for its basketball team but Johnson has been drawing the attention of football coaches along the East Coast. Maryland, Old Dominion, William and Mary and Columbia have been in contact with him lately. Johnson has visited Maryland, Virginia Tech, James Madison, Army and a few others but he expects to do camps at Maryland, North Carolina, and Tennessee this summer. He posted a 4.6-second 40-yard dash on Saturday. This past season, Johnson tallied six pass breakups as a defensive back and added 500 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns.

*****

Baltimore (Md.) Mount St. Joseph has produced plenty of big-time players over the years and Korkosz is one to keep an eye on. The nearly 6-foot-7, 253-pound tight end is currently drawing interest from Maryland and James Madison along with Ivy League programs Penn, Dartmouth and Brown. Korkosz, a former baseball player, is planning on visiting and camping at Maryland, James Madison, Wake Forest, Pittsburgh, Ohio State and Penn State this summer.

*****

Moore is already on the board with offers from Duke, West Virginia and Marshall and more should be coming after the results he posted on Saturday. The speedy New Jersey native ran a 6.9-second 3 cone and a 4.3-second shuttle. The Blue Devils impressed Moore when he visited in March. He liked the campus, how everything was set up for the players, and the academic prestige of the university. Moore has visited Penn State, Rutgers, Syracuse and Tennessee so far and he's planning on taking trips to West Virginia, Marshall and Ohio State this summer. Colorado could be a program to keep an eye on in Moore's recruitment because his cousin is Buffaloes assistant director of player personnel Devin Rispress.

*****

Forestville (Md.) Bishop McNamara just produced four-star Michigan defensive end signee Lugard Edokpayi and Murphy is hoping to blow up like his former teammate. The 2026 defensive end doesn't have any offers at the moment but has been drawing interest from Penn State, Boston College, Richmond and Delaware. Murphy, who has a basketball background, is planning on visiting Maryland and Penn State this summer.