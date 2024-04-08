Rivals Camp Series Miami: RBs Recruiting Rumor Mill

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- The Rivals Camp Series stop in South Florida features talent across the board and one of the positions where true athleticism and versatility became the talk of the event was at running back.

Multiple standouts at the position are just as likely to see reps on defense at high level collegiate programs, but their work as top prep backs still shined against a strong linebacker group on Sunday.

Rivals caught up with several of the top names at the position for the very latest in their recruiting processes.

Outside of an early March trip to LSU, as the Tigers pick up interest in the versatile athlete, it’s been “quiet” on the recruiting front for Campbell since he picked local Miami over South Carolina, Maryland and others back in November. Auburn is his most recent scholarship offer.

Campbell has been back to Coral Gables several times of late, where he says Miami continues to show love like he is not already on the Hurricane commitment list. The Rivals250 recruit flashed well at running back on Sunday but also took snaps at wide receiver and linebacker during his Rivals Camp experience, making plays at each.

Despite being listed as an athlete, Cooper lined up at running back for Sunday’s camp and did not disappoint. The 2026 top 100 prospect came away with the MVP award for running backs and it wasn’t all that close.

Cooper’s recruitment has seen a major uptick since the end of January, with offers from Georgia, Florida State, Miami, LSU and many others coming in. Penn State followed on Monday morning.

Cooper has been focused on building relationships with college coaches at this stage of his recruitment and has gone on visits to Florida State and USC so far. Cooper mentioned he felt like a priority for Miami, Florida State and USC. The Trojans have not extended an offer just yet though.

Cooper will visit Georgia on Tuesday of this week.

Another standout performer from the running back group Sunday was the local and versatile junior back. Lewis has more than a dozen offers to his name and he’ll get a fresh look at one of the latest in as he heads to Appalachian State on April 27. The next day he’ll visit a former backfield mate Davion Gause at North Carolina.

Lewis, who will also visit local program Florida Atlantic in the coming weeks, says the Tar Heels are trending up in his recruitment with its communication of late. With the App State offer and interest, he said it feels “like family.”

Boston College’s new staff has also jumped in for Lewis this spring with a fresh offer.

A longtime commitment to his local program UCF, Swint has been targeted by other programs for nearly the entire time he has been on board with Gus Malzahn’s program. He just set an official visit with UCF for the end of May, but it won’t be the lone trip he takes from an official or unofficial capacity.

Rutgers will get him on campus for multiple days this week while Georgia, Texas and Ole Miss work on official visit dates with the Orlando-area star. After the time at RU, Swint will likely get back to UCF for its spring game on April 12 as he continues to get familiar with new co-offensive coordinator Tim Harris Jr.

During workouts on Sunday, he sported Ole Miss gloves. The Rebels got him on campus fairly recently among the programs working on flipping his commitment from the Knights.

The spring riser, now at Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas High School, has been red hot of late and followed up a recent offer from the Florida Gators by taking an unofficial visit to Gainesville at the end of March. Wyche said the trip was “amazing” and said the facilities also stood out with Billy Napier’s program.

The Gators aren’t the only SEC program doing well with the speedy back, as he noted Missouri as a contender for his services at or near the top of his list. Boston College and Illinois are also among the programs Wyche says are being very consistent with him since joining his fast-growing offer list.

Ole Miss and Minnesota have already joined the offer list this month as the junior looks to set up more trips deeper into the offseason.

