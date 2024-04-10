Rivals Camp Series Miami: Five programs that should be pleased

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The second stop of the Rivals Camp Series came to South Florida this past weekend as prospects from around the region – and some from outside of it – came to compete.

Here are the five programs that should be pleased, based on what recruits said and how top targets performed.

*****

MORE FROM MIAMI: OL/DL Rumor Mill | OL vs. DL Part I | Ten more impressive prospects | How RCS Miami will impact rankings | Top plays | QB Rumor Mill | RB Rumor Mill | WR/TE Rumor Mill | Garcia's takeaways | Position MVPs | Garcia & Friedman break down camp | Marcus Harris interview | Hylton Stubbs interview | Vernell Brown III interview | Winston Watkins interview | Floyd Boucard interview | Ziyare Addison interview | Javion Hilson interview | Wilnerson Telemaque interview | Davion Davis interview | Loaded camp impresses analysts | Top Combine performers

*****

FLORIDA

The Gators were frequently mentioned on Sunday. The trench group featured a number of Florida targets, such as offensive lineman Ziyare Addison, who is back on campus in Gainesville this weekend. Fellow four-star blocker Chancellor Barclay is also eager to get back to campus soon, same for breakout performer Gabriel Osenda (no offer yet). On defense, Floyd Boucard said he “fell in love” with the program after his most recent visit. Local four-star Jarquez Carter continues to see the program high on his list, too.

There are also some flip candidates for the Gators, who worked out in South Florida. Javion Hilson, the Florida State commitment who won Defensive Line MVP, mentioned UF among those in position to challenge the Seminole pledge. Hylton Stubbs, who won Defensive Back MVP, admitted he nearly committed to Florida earlier this year. He’s now on board as a USC commitment but was back in Gainesville this week. Wide receivers Vernell Brown III and Koby Howard along with running back Cedric Wyche also have the program in high contention.

The top 2026 QB to track among competitors has to be Brady Hart, the four-star passer who arrived sporting a Gator towel for the workout. He is a double Florida legacy and recently got an in-depth trip on campus as the program shoots up his list to challenge Notre Dame, Miami, North Carolina and others for the reigning state champion out of Cocoa (Fla.) High School.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH FLORIDA FANS AT 1ST AND TEN FLORIDA

*****

FLORIDA STATE

The trench battles kicked off RCS Miami and it didn’t take long to see the Seminoles represented. Defensive Line MVP Javion Hilson showed up in Florida State cleats and gloves, and had a dominant showing. The program will have to work to keep him committed, but he remains on board going into critical official visits. Offensive Line MVP Max Buchanan was recently in Tallahassee as the Seminoles surged up in his top five group, with an official visit upcoming.

The highest-ranked offensive lineman at the event, Ziyare Addison, also remains high on the program dating back to its early offer, despite his lack of experience on offense at that time. He has since frequented Tallahassee more than any other program. Defensive linemen Jarquez Carter, Mandrell and Darryll Desir were also sky high on Mike Norvell’s program at last watch.

Among skill players, wide receivers such as MVP performer Vernell Brown III and Koby Howard continue to hold Florida State in contention ahead of what appears to be offseason verbal commitment windows. Class of 2026 star and Running Back MVP Derrek Cooper also has the program high on his early list. Defensive back golden ball award winner Gregory Thomas grew up a Seminole fan and continues to value the program near the top of his list of options.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH FSU FANS AT THEOSCEOLA.COM

*****

MIAMI

Not only is Miami the closest Power Four program to the event setting, but the program hosted a massive Saturday scrimmage group of visitors the day prior. It meant the Hurricanes' impression was fresh on the minds of many who worked out, whether local or otherwise. It starts with a pair of Hurricane commitments who put in impressive workouts in 2025 wide receiver Waden Charles and 2026 athlete Jordan Campbell. Each four-star made plays down the field during one-on-ones, Charles to close the camp against Defensive Back MVP Hylton Stubbs (who Miami is also in the mix with) and Campbell in working as a running back though he’s likely to play defense in college.

Of course the big Saturday visit slate featured marquee campers, where The U made an impression. Ziyare Addison continues to hold the program in high regard. Floyd Boucard said the program is courting him most consistently, fellow defensive lineman Jarquez Carter said he probably has the best relationship with Hurricane coaches at this point. No. 3 athlete Vernell Brown III said he feels like a priority there and Offensive Line MVP Max Buchanan enjoyed his Miami trip and showed up to the Rivals Camp wearing team gear. One of the top defenders on hand, California native Daryus Dixon, has the Canes battling SEC programs after his third trip to Coral Gables.

In the 2026 class, Miami hosted and offered pass rusher Jake Kreul, who raved about his time with Jason Taylor. Big interior blocker Jakobe Green said the program is pushing for him the most while elite wide receiver Jabari Brady hinted at UM being the most likely in-state option for his services at this time. Running Back MVP Derrek Cooper is getting familiar with being a priority on campus as well. Top four-star quarterbacks Brady Hart and Michael Clayton II each admitted Miami shot up their list as well.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH MIAMI FANS AT CANESCOUNTY.COM

*****

OHIO STATE

More quality than quantity for Ohio State, but the Buckeyes' presence continues to show in the Sunshine State. Of course the Rivals Camp in Miami featured a loaded wide receiver group and many of the Brian Hartline targets in 2025 and well beyond mentioned the program among favorites. It starts with Vernell Brown III, who could be trending to the program as the in-state programs battle towards the official visit season. The highest-ranked wideout, going into the event, is Winston Watkins and he is back in Columbus as of this writing.

Of course the Buckeyes are eyeing two of the best in the 2026 class, among others. Kayden Dixon-Wyatt made the trip all the way from California, to compete, and the program is in the thick of his national recruitment. It may be even further along for Jabari Brady, another top 50 rising-junior, as programs could be chasing Ryan Day’s program following a late March return trip to Columbus. The youngest headliner on hand, 2028 quarterback Neimann Lawrence, said the Buckeyes are among his dream programs after recently taking in the campus.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OHIO STATE FANS AT DOTTINGTHEEYES.COM

*****

USC

Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, UCF and maybe Oregon could have also been under consideration here, but USC has the combination of representation and contention in the Rivals Camp Series Miami elites. Of course the Defensive Back MVP was one of the most recent Trojan verbal commitment in Jacksonville native Hylton Stubbs, who flexed range and coverage muscle in the competitive setting against a stacked group of wide receivers.

In addition to Stubbs flashing the “victory” sign upon arrival and throughout the MVP performance, several Trojan targets participated and made waves like defensive linemen Floyd Boucard, Jarquez Carter and Jyon Simon. Even running back MVP Derrek Cooper said the Trojans should be one of his next unofficial visits as Lincoln Riley’s program is making him feel like a priority from across the country. The program holds a top five class with five of its 11 verbal commitments coming from the Southern footprint – and that effort isn’t slowing down.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH USC FANS AT TROJANSPORTS.COM