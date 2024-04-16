Rivals Camp Series Charlotte: How Sunday will impact the rankings

FORT MILL, S.C. – The Rivals Camp Series hit Charlotte over the weekend and there were plenty of top prospects in attendance. With the event in the books, Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Friedman takes a look at the impact some performances could have on rankings.

*****

MORE FROM CHARLOTTE: WR/TE Rumor Mill | RB Rumor Mill | QB Rumor Mill | Friedman's Takeaways | Position MVPs | Top plays | Bryce Baker interview | Thomas Davis Jr. interview | Blake Woodby interview | Savion Hiter interview | Malik Washington interview | Aiden Harris interview | Darius Gray interview | Jayvon McFadden interview | Zion Elee interview | Top performers from the Rivals Combine Series

CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2026 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | State

TRANSFER PORTAL: Latest news | Transfer search | Transfer tracker/player ranking (football) | Transfer team ranking (football) | Transfer tracker/player ranking (basketball) | Transfer team ranking (basketball) | Rivals Portal Twitter

*****

HIGHLY-RANKED DEFENSIVE BACKS SHOW OFF PROGRESS

There were plenty of defensive backs to watch on Sunday but three who entered Sunday under the microscope were Ohio State commit Blake Woodby, Samari Matthews and Jordan Thomas. Woodby, the No. 35 overall prospect in the 2025 Rivals250, was a late addition to the Sunday roster. He arrived ready to work and had plenty of success to warrant such a high ranking. Woodby’s elite speed was easily spotted and receivers were well aware of the type of cornerback they were up against. There were times when Woodby seemed to get a little overconfident and relied on his speed too much so a couple receivers were able to get the best of him on downfield routes.

Matthews and Thomas, both Rivals250 defensive backs in the 2026 class, are physically imposing and used their length and aggressive style to their advantage. Matthews is one of the highest-ranked prospects in the 2026 class and won nearly every one-on-one rep he took. He’s on the cusp of earning his fifth star but it’s still too early to say if he’ll make that jump in the upcoming rankings refresh. Also in the 2026 class, Thomas and his 6-foot-6 wingspan consistently disrupted the timing between receivers and the quarterbacks. He won plenty of reps but experienced most of his success when he was able to get his hands on the receivers. If he missed, it was hard for him to recover. A move to safety is possible in the next rankings update.

*****

BIG-TIME DEVELOPMENT FOR STANDOUT DEFENSIVE LINEMAN

It’s been about eight months since we’ve seen Aiden Harris work in-person and during that time his physical makeup has changed for the better. The Defensive Line MVP at the camp on Sunday has gotten about an inch taller and leaned out since that last in-person evaluation and his game has drastically improved. Harris measured in at 6-foot-2.5, 248-pounds with an 79.5-inch wingspan. He is plenty strong, plays with an aggressive streak, and is more explosive than offensive linemen initially expected so he was able to overwhelm the competition on more than one occasion. Harris took reps at defensive tackle and at defensive end and college coaches will love having his versatility on their front line.

*****

ELITE OFFENSIVE LINEMEN SHOW VERSATILITY

The award winners and other top performers along the offensive line showed a lot of promise, even if they were playing a little out of position. Gold Ball winner Jayvon McFadden will play guard or center at the next level but almost exclusively played tackle on Sunday. He had plenty of success but his frame and footwork are best suited for the interior of the offensive line. MVP winner Pierre Dean Jr. is listed as a tackle on his profile and that’s where he took every rep but, after measuring in at 6-foot-2, 269-pounds with a 6-foot-6 wingspan, Dean could have the versatility to play multiple positions on the offensive line. His overwhelming hand strength and impressive footwork should allow him to succeed wherever he lines up as long as he adds the necessary mass over the next few years.

*****

STOCK UP FOR NEW COMMIT

Recent Duke commit Dan Mahan really helped himself on Sunday. The North Carolina native announced his pledge to the Blue Devils the day before the camp and quickly showed why there is so much excitement about him in Durham. Standing just under 6-foot-2, Mahan is able to throw the ball with velocity, touch and accuracy. A catcher on his high school baseball team, Mahan has a quick and powerful throwing motion. Mahan isn’t a statue in the pocket. He used to be a wide receiver and that athleticism is obvious on film. He doesn’t have a recent 40 time but it’s estimated that he’d put up a time in the 4.6-second range. As a thrower, Mahan’s accuracy down the field and towards the sideline impressed but it was his ability to put touch on his passes to get the ball over or around defenders that really caught our attention.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH DUKE FANS AT DEVILSILLUSTRATED.COM

*****

ELITE TALENT GETS PUT UNDER THE MICROSCOPE FOR THE FIRST TIME

Zion Elee traveled down to Charlotte from Maryland to compete and brought with him some high expectations. The 2026 Rivals250 defensive end has outstanding physical tools that allow him to run over, around and through the competition he faces on a weekly basis in the fall. To an extent, those tools served him well on Sunday. At 6-foot-3, 220-pounds with a nearly 80-inch wingspan, Elee has the traits of an elite pass rusher who could put his hand in the ground or stand up and play off the ball. His quickness off the line and ability to suddenly change direction kept offensive linemen on their toes. As Elee refines his techniques he will be a force to be reckoned with.