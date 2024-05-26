Riley pays tribute to Murray after win in Texas

Davis Riley won his first individual PGA Tour title with victory in Texas [Getty Images]

Davis Riley paid tribute to fellow American Grayson Murray after winning the Charles Schwab Challenge in Texas.

The tournament was overshadowed by the death of Murray, who withdrew from the event on Friday with illness having played 16 holes of his second round.

The PGA Tour announced on Saturday that Murray had died at the age of 30, with his parents issuing a statement on Sunday saying that he "took his own life".

"A super sad day in the golf world but my heart just goes out to him and his family," said Riley. "There was definitely a little extra to play for today.

"A sad day, and I have a heavy heart for his family."

Golfers and caddies wore red and black ribbons on their caps or shirts on Sunday in memory of Murray, who often wore the colours of his hometown ice hockey side the Carolina Hurricanes for final rounds.

Riley carded a fourth round of 70 to finish on 14 under and win his first individual PGA Tour title.

He had held a four-shot lead over Scottie Scheffler, who had hit a third-round 63, going into the last round.

But Scheffler failed to mount a challenge for the win as he carded a 71 to finish in joint second on nine under with Keegan Bradley.