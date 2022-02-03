Ricky Rubio: It would be nice to play with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson

“Every trade deadline I’m involved in rumors… not even while injured I’m safe. It’s a little stressful, my family suffers. It’s not nice being in rumors.” Among them, the Golden State Warriors: “It would be nice to play with Curry and Klay Thompson.”

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

The Jekyll and Hyde Sixers strike again. Letdown loss after Monday night’s upset win, Wizards beat them 106-103.

Hard to win when Joel Embiid takes 27 shots to get his 27 points, especially when Seth Curry doesn’t play. Don’t think they were bad shots, just an off night. – 9:23 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

The noise for Ja Morant at MSG tonight is like a Stephen Curry sound. You hear the oohs and aahs as soon as the crowd thinks he’s about to do anything. He’s got 15 at halftime and the Grizzlies lead 64-52. – 8:46 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Sixers had briefly taken the lead at the top of the second, but another burst by the Wizards have them back up 43-34. With Curry/Korkmaz/Milton out, Myles Powell has been the backup PG tonight and it’s been a but dicey. – 7:44 PM

Stephen Curry @StephenCurry30

Happy #BHM Twitter, need y’all to tag your favorite next gen Black authors, musicians, artists, designers, activists, small biz owners, etc ⬇️ Let’s get to know more up and coming game changers shaping the future of Black culture ✊🏽 – 7:35 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Without Curry, Danny Green is starting tonight against the Wizards alongside Maxey, Thybulle, Harris and Embiid. – 6:32 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Danny Green is starting in place of the injured Seth Curry tonight #Sixers – 6:31 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Seth Curry is out tonight due to back spasms #Sixers – 6:11 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc

This week’s “Hoops, Adjacent” ep of @AthleticNBAShow w/ @Marcus Thompson and I welcomes guest @champagnennuts, who talks about the Lakers’ struggles, tales from the Showtime Lakers in the ‘80s & how his son Klay is doing since coming back. Listen in!

theathletic.com/podcast/8-the-… – 4:30 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Stephen Curry (toe), Klay Thompson (return to play management), Andrew Wiggins (knee) and Andre Iguodala (hip) join Draymond Green (calf/back) are on a long list of Warriors who will not play tonight in San Antonio.

More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 3:40 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Stephen Curry is sitting the second game of a back to back tonight in San Antonio. Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, Nemanja Bjelica and Draymond Green out as well. Reminds me of the game in Toronto. Kuminga and Moody time. – 2:40 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Steph Curry will not play tonight in San Antonio. Otto Porter. Jr, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Andre Iguodala, Draymond Green and Nemanja Bjelica are also out. – 2:39 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Steph Curry is out tonight in San Antonio. Sitting on the second night of a back-to-back. Warriors will also be without Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, Draymond Green, Nemanja Bjelica, James Wiseman. Skeleton crew. – 2:34 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Kerr on Klay’s rough shooting night:”We’ve talked to him & he knows it’s a process. His shot will consistently be there over time. But in the first weeks, there’s gonna be some tough nights. But that’s all part of it. I think he looks great physically & he did great defensively.” – 12:51 AM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Klay Thompson is starting to get frustrated that his shot isn’t falling. He just took the sweat band he was wearing on his wrist a whipped it at the Warriros bench as he yelled at himself.

He’s 4-of-11 from the floor, 1-of-6 from three – 9:30 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

After 1 in HOU: Warriors trail Rockets 25-23

-3/11 on 3s, Steph/Klay 0/3

-Poole w/2 turnovers in final minute of qtr

-C Wood giving them same work as KAT last wk (incl Looney in foul trouble) as Warriors pay price for lack of interior presence. – 8:40 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Klay Thompson got a louder ovation than Stephen Curry during Warriors introductions – 8:07 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA

This is the last time Steph and Klay have played together in the building since that epic 2019 Game 6. Sheesh. – 8:01 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

The following players got minutes the last time Klay Thompson faced the Rockets

James Harden

Chris Paul

Eric Gordon

P.J. Tucker

Clint Capela

Austin Rivers

Gerald Green

Iman Shumpert

Nene

Needless to say, it’s been awhile – 7:57 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

As expected, Klay Thompson will rest the back end of the back to back tomorrow. – 6:43 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Stephen Curry, Moses Moody, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and Kevon Looney are the Warriors starters today against the Houston Rockets. – 6:34 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Warriors starting small tonight in Houston

Steph Curry

Moses Moody

Klay Thompson

Andrew Wiggins

Kevon Looney – 6:30 PM

Ricky Rubio @rickyrubio9

… love you hermano. We will be back @Joe Ingles

“ the key to success is playing the hand you were dealt like it was the hand you wanted “

💛 pic.twitter.com/hgVLDFPiwB – 3:09 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

How many points will Klay Thompson score in Houston? Make your prop bet predictions here. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/golden-s… – 1:24 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Otto Porter is out tonight for the Warriors in Houston. Resting on the front side of a back-to-back. Steve Kerr has said he prefers to split Porter and Klay Thompson’s rest, indicating Thompson will sit in San Antonio tomorrow. – 10:30 AM

Rubio’s contract with the Cavs comes to an end this summer. He will be a free agent right after recovering from injury. “How concerned I am? Zero. I’ve already made my money in the NBA. It’s all up to me, how I recover from injury. I’m in no rush, I’m not going to say anything until June unless something extraordinary happens. My only goal is recover from knee injury.” -via Spotify / February 3, 2022

He won’t have to deal with that stuff for much longer, however, as the Spaniard has also planned out with his family when to move on from the NBA. When his younger two-year-old son starts school, in four years approximately. “When my son starts school, the NBA will not be worth it. I will have to go back. I don’t want to make him dizzy moving around when he’s six years old, at the age of starting to make friends. It was discussed with my wife and we have it very clear. There will come a time when basketball will not be the priority.” -via EuroHoops.net / January 14, 2022

In fact, the perception of the Cavs around the NBA at the time was so poor — and Rubio, at this stage of his career, seemed like such an odd fit for a rebuilding Cleveland franchise — that other teams thought he was going to negotiate a buyout. The Golden State Warriors, sources say, were keenly interested in Rubio hitting the market and partnering him with Stephen Curry. -via The Athletic / December 6, 2021