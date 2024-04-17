Richlands' Rife strikes out 11 while tossing a 1-hitter in win over Tazewell

Apr. 17—RICHLANDS, Va. — Arin Rife tossed a one hitter and the Richlands softball team rolled to a 10-0 victory in five innings over defending state champion Tazewell, on Tuesday.

Rife struck out 11 and walked one en route to the shutout. Lady Bulldogs first baseman Madison Gillespie broke up the no-hitter, collecting Tazewell's lone single.

Adyson Moore went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs for the Lady Blue Tornado, which rapped out 11 hits on the day. Kira Vance went 2-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and scored two runs. Kailyn Breeding had a home run and two RBIs.

Adyson Shepard struck out six and walked none for Tazewell. She allowed all of Richlands' hits but only four of the runs scored against her were earned.

Bluefield 9, Lebanon 1

BLUEFIELD — Bluefield's Isabella Smith was an asset in the circle and at the plate, leading the Lady Beavers to a 9-1 victory over visiting Lebanon on Monday.

Smith struck out 13 batters on the day, allowing three hits and one run over her six-inning shift. She walked two.

Offensively, Smith scored four runs on one hit. Smith initiated scoring with an RBI groundout in the third inning. She plated three runs with her sixth-inning double.

Bluefield's lineup rapped out 11 hits, led by Cara Brown, who went 3-for-5. Sophie Hall and Abby Richardson had multiple hits for Bluefield.

Erin Rasnake had one of Lebanon's three hits and drove in the Lady Pioneers' lone run.

Mount View 21, Hurley 6

WELCH — The Lady Golden Knights capitalized on 11 walks and five Lady Rebels errors en route to a lopsided win at home on Monday.

Mount View called it a day with nine runs in the sixth.

Jasmine Rose finished with a double and three RBIs.