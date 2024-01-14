Richard Seymour involved in Raiders' coach and GM search

Hall of Fame defensive lineman Richard Seymour is involved in the Raiders' search for a new head coach and general manager.

Seymour confirmed on social media that Raiders owner Mark Davis has asked him to join in the process.

"I’m humbled by and grateful for the trust of the Davis family and Raiders organization—and excited about the opportunity to help build on the Raiders’ extraordinary legacy," Seymour wrote. "When I was a player, Mr. Davis and the Raiders afforded me possibilities that I never could have imagined. And what I’ve learned is, with this privilege comes responsibility—the responsibility to be a good steward of this organization’s values for our team, for our community, and for our game. Once a Raider, always a Raider!"

Seymour was drafted by Bill Belichick and the Patriots in 2001 and played in New England through 2008. In 2009, the Patriots traaded him to the Raiders and he spent his final four seasons in Oakland.