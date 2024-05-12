Rich Eisen comments on Caleb Williams, the big dog in Chicago

The Chicago Bears have named No. 1 NFL draft pick and USC football Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams their starting quarterback entering 2024. The Rich Eisen Show explored this story, one of the bigger headline-generating developments in the NFL offseason.

“No conversation,” Bears coach Matt Eberflus said of Williams on Friday. “He’s the starter.”

Rich Eisen chimed in and was fired up. It’s only May, and yet the Chicago Bears have generated a lot of national buzz in the NFL world by announcing Caleb Williams as their starting quarterback. Rich and the crew also commented on Matt Eberflus’s new look.

Caleb Williams is winning over Chicago sports fans, as we wrote about recently:

“Caleb Williams was public enemy number one for Notre Dame fans the past two years. He was a USC Trojan, the quarterback of the Fighting Irish’s chief rival. Given that Notre Dame is based in South Bend, Indiana, there are plenty of people in nearby Chicago — the subway alumni, yes, but many more than that — who root for the Chicago Bears. This has brought up a fascinating dynamic in which a lot of people who hated Caleb the past two years on Saturdays are now in a position where Caleb Williams holds the key to their happiness on Sundays in the NFL.”

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Check out more NFL draft coverage with the USA TODAY Sports NFL Draft Hub.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire