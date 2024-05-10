Rhys Hoskins' dog, Mae, is a good luck charm for Brewers first baseman during Bark at Park Night

It was Bark at the Park night at American Family Field Thursday for the Milwaukee Brewers' game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

But it wasn't just fans who brought their dogs to the stadium. Rhys Hoskins, the Brewers' first baseman, did, too.

And having Mae Hoskins in attendance was a welcome sight for Rhys.

His first-inning two-run home run provided the Brewers with an early 3-0 lead on their way to a 7-1 victory over their division rivals.

Rhys Hoskins' dog is in attendance at American Family Field pic.twitter.com/fSFHQBysdj — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 10, 2024

Rhys Hoskins and the @Brewers are off to a fast start! pic.twitter.com/Y81cgkp9Mr — MLB (@MLB) May 9, 2024

Mae Hoskins, who was adopted through the Pennsylvania SPCA when Rhys played for the Philadelphia Phillies, had a great view of Dad's longball.

And after taking a brief rest, Mae got up during Hoskins' second at-bat in the bottom of the fourth inning while the Bally Sports broadcast was on him and Jayme Hoskins, Rhys' wife.

The Philadelphia-based animal shelter and advocacy organization reposted a video of Mae during the game.

"We miss you in Philly!" the tweet added.

We love @jaymehoskins, @rhyshoskins and of course Mae who was adopted from us.



We miss you in Philly! https://t.co/kB0REDdTRD — Pennsylvania SPCA (@PSPCA) May 10, 2024

Hoskins, who has been searching for consistency at the plate (.220 average, .777 OPS, team-leading eight home runs), sure loved seeing Mae in the stands.

Asked by Brewers sideline reporter Sophia Minnaert if it was good luck having Mae watch him, Hoskins replied: “It is now.”

Hoskins later said in the locker room that it wasn't the first time Mae attended a game but it was her American Family Field debut.

"She’s coming back," Hoskins said. "I can promise you that."

#Brewers 1B Rhys Hoskins’ dog Mae was in the park tonight.



He homered.



“She’s coming back, I can promise you that.” pic.twitter.com/JlIsHCzXf2 — 97.3 The Game (@TheGameMKE) May 10, 2024

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Rhys Hoskins hits home run with dog Mae at stadium for Bark at Park