Rhode Island basketball makes it 3 in a row with win over Atlantic 10 foe Davidson

Don't look now, but the Rhode Island men's basketball team has strung together three straight victories after a road win at Atlantic 10 foe Davidson on Tuesday night in North Carolina.

Luis Kortright scored a career-high 26 points and URI (8-7, 2-0 Atlantic 10) netted 22 points at the free-throw line in topping the Wildcats, 79-74.

"Luis Kortright, tonight, played like an all-league player," Rams coach Archie Miller said after the game.

Big Effort on Road tonight. Proud of our group. Finding ways to get better , see everyone at @TheRyanCenter Saturday! — Arch Miller (@Archie_Miller) January 10, 2024

Rams guard Luis Kortright, shown in a Jan. 3 game, scored 26 points in Tuesday's victory at Davidson.

It was a one-point game with 7:51 to play after a Bailey Reed layup trimmed Rhody's lead to 60-59. But Kortright converted a three-point play on the next possession to push the URI lead back to four. A Tyson Brown layup extended the lead to six at 67-61. Kortright iced the game with two free throws to make it 75-67 with 49 seconds to go.

David Fuchs had 10 points and 11 rebounds for his third consecutive double-double and Jaden House had 10 points and three rebounds. The win marked Rhode Island's first away from the Ryan Center this season.

"We're trying to build a culture of toughness. We're trying to build a culture of unselfishness," Miller said.

The URI victory follows a 78-74 win over St. Joseph's in the Atlantic 10 opener, and an 81-72 victory over Northeastern in the final nonconference game of the season. The win over the Huskies ended the Rams' five-game skid.

David Skogman led the Wildcats (10-5, 0-2) in scoring, finishing with 20 points. Reed Bailey added 19 points for Davidson. In addition, Bobby Durkin had 14 points, four assists and two steals. The Wildcats had been 7-1 on their home court this season.

Rhode Island will host Massachusetts on Saturday afternoon.

RHODE ISLAND (79): Fuchs 4-7 1-2 10, Green 1-1 4-7 6, Estevez 2-6 1-2 7, House 5-9 0-2 10, Kortright 7-11 9-10 26, Montgomery 1-8 3-6 6, Brown 3-3 1-1 7, Weston 1-2 3-3 5, Foumena 1-2 0-0 2, Wright 0-0 0-0 0; totals 25-49 22-33 79. DAVIDSON (74): Skogman 6-9 4-6 20, Bailey 7-13 4-8 19, Brizzi 1-3 0-0 2, Huffman 3-9 4-4 10, Kochera 2-6 2-2 6, Durkin 5-12 0-1 14, Logan 0-1 1-2 1, Spadone 1-2 0-0 2, Adam 0-0 0-0 0; totals 25-55 15-23 74.

Halftime — Rhode Island 38-34. 3-point goals — Rhode Island 7-20 (Kortright 3-6, Estevez 2-4, Fuchs 1-1, Montgomery 1-5, Foumena 0-1, Weston 0-1, House 0-2), Davidson 9-23 (Skogman 4-5, Durkin 4-9, Bailey 1-5, Huffman 0-1, Kochera 0-3). Fouled out — Huffman. Rebounds — Rhode Island 31 (Fuchs 11), Davidson 26 (Bailey, Huffman, Durkin, Spadone 4). Assists — Rhode Island 12 (Kortright 5), Davidson 14 (Huffman 5). Total fouls — Rhode Island 21, Davidson 22. Records — Rhode Island 8-7, Davidson 10-5. A — 2,511 (5,295).

