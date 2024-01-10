Advertisement

Rhode Island basketball makes it 3 in a row with win over Atlantic 10 foe Davidson

Journal Staff and Wire Reports
·3 min read

Don't look now, but the Rhode Island men's basketball team has strung together three straight victories after a road win at Atlantic 10 foe Davidson on Tuesday night in North Carolina.

Luis Kortright scored a career-high 26 points and URI (8-7, 2-0 Atlantic 10) netted 22 points at the free-throw line in topping the Wildcats, 79-74.

"Luis Kortright, tonight, played like an all-league player," Rams coach Archie Miller said after the game.

Rams guard Luis Kortright, shown in a Jan. 3 game, scored 26 points in Tuesday's victory at Davidson.
Rams guard Luis Kortright, shown in a Jan. 3 game, scored 26 points in Tuesday's victory at Davidson.

It was a one-point game with 7:51 to play after a Bailey Reed layup trimmed Rhody's lead to 60-59. But Kortright converted a three-point play on the next possession to push the URI lead back to four. A Tyson Brown layup extended the lead to six at 67-61. Kortright iced the game with two free throws to make it 75-67 with 49 seconds to go.

David Fuchs had 10 points and 11 rebounds for his third consecutive double-double and Jaden House had 10 points and three rebounds. The win marked Rhode Island's first away from the Ryan Center this season.

"We're trying to build a culture of toughness. We're trying to build a culture of unselfishness," Miller said.

The URI victory follows a 78-74 win over St. Joseph's in the Atlantic 10 opener, and an 81-72 victory over Northeastern in the final nonconference game of the season. The win over the Huskies ended the Rams' five-game skid.

David Skogman led the Wildcats (10-5, 0-2) in scoring, finishing with 20 points. Reed Bailey added 19 points for Davidson. In addition, Bobby Durkin had 14 points, four assists and two steals. The Wildcats had been 7-1 on their home court this season.

Rhode Island will host Massachusetts on Saturday afternoon.

RHODE ISLAND (79): Fuchs 4-7 1-2 10, Green 1-1 4-7 6, Estevez 2-6 1-2 7, House 5-9 0-2 10, Kortright 7-11 9-10 26, Montgomery 1-8 3-6 6, Brown 3-3 1-1 7, Weston 1-2 3-3 5, Foumena 1-2 0-0 2, Wright 0-0 0-0 0; totals 25-49 22-33 79. DAVIDSON (74): Skogman 6-9 4-6 20, Bailey 7-13 4-8 19, Brizzi 1-3 0-0 2, Huffman 3-9 4-4 10, Kochera 2-6 2-2 6, Durkin 5-12 0-1 14, Logan 0-1 1-2 1, Spadone 1-2 0-0 2, Adam 0-0 0-0 0; totals 25-55 15-23 74.

Halftime — Rhode Island 38-34. 3-point goals — Rhode Island 7-20 (Kortright 3-6, Estevez 2-4, Fuchs 1-1, Montgomery 1-5, Foumena 0-1, Weston 0-1, House 0-2), Davidson 9-23 (Skogman 4-5, Durkin 4-9, Bailey 1-5, Huffman 0-1, Kochera 0-3). Fouled out — Huffman. Rebounds — Rhode Island 31 (Fuchs 11), Davidson 26 (Bailey, Huffman, Durkin, Spadone 4). Assists — Rhode Island 12 (Kortright 5), Davidson 14 (Huffman 5). Total fouls — Rhode Island 21, Davidson 22. Records — Rhode Island 8-7, Davidson 10-5. A — 2,511 (5,295).

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Rhode Island basketball beats Atlantic 10 foe Davidson, 79-74, Tuesday