RFK Stadium is approved for demolition

One hurdle was cleared on Thursday that could help bring the Washington Commanders back to the District.

The National Park Service announced that RFK Stadium, the former home of the Washington Redskins, could be demolished. The stadium hasn’t been used in over five years.

Here’s the statement from the NPS.

The National Park Service (NPS) has evaluated the potential effects on the natural, cultural and human environment related to the demolition of Robert F. Kennedy Memorial (RFK) Stadium and has determined that the stadium can be demolished. In the Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI), which was signed April 29, 2024, the NPS explains the decision and describes conservation measures that will be taken to avoid and minimize negative effects. The next step is for the NPS to issue a permit to the District of Columbia, which would allow the District to demolish the stadium. In addition to the permit, the NPS and the District will sign an agreement that confirms the District’s continued use and demolition of the property will follow the 1957 District of Columbia Stadium Act’s requirements. RFK Stadium is located on NPS land, however the District of Columbia owns the stadium, and Events DC is responsible for its operation and management. The stadium, which opened in 1961, is in a state of disrepair and has not been used since 2019. Events DC has already removed hazardous materials, stadium seats, furniture, fixtures, equipment, trash and debris.

RFK Stadium opened in 1961 as the home of the then-Washington Redskins and served as the team’s home through its glory years in the 1980s and early 1990s. It closed after the 1996 season when the franchise moved to suburban Prince George’s County. RFK served as a temporary home for other sports over the years, including the MLB’s Washington Nationals when they returned in the early 2000s.

The Commanders, under new owner Josh Harris, have engaged with D.C., Maryland, and Virginia on a possible new stadium for the franchise. All three jurisdictions want the team, but D.C. is likely the preferred favorite.

