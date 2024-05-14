Reynolds leads Pirates against the Brewers after 5-hit outing

Pittsburgh Pirates (19-23, third in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (24-17, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Quinn Priester (0-3, 3.86 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Brewers: Joe Ross (1-4, 4.75 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Brewers -155, Pirates +131; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates play the Milwaukee Brewers after Bryan Reynolds had five hits against the Brewers on Monday.

Milwaukee is 24-17 overall and 10-9 at home. The Brewers have a 16-4 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Pittsburgh has a 10-11 record on the road and a 19-23 record overall. Pirates hitters have a collective .306 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the NL.

The matchup Tuesday is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Pirates have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Contreras leads the Brewers with a .354 batting average, and has 13 doubles, five home runs, 22 walks and 30 RBI. Christian Yelich is 8-for-21 with two RBI over the past 10 games.

Connor Joe leads the Pirates with a .292 batting average, and has 10 doubles, five home runs, 13 walks and 20 RBI. Oneil Cruz is 14-for-38 with four home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .249 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Pirates: 5-5, .221 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Rhys Hoskins: day-to-day (undisclosed), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Jakob Junis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joey Wiemer: 10-Day IL (knee), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (knee), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (finger), Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (meniscus), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Ke'Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (back), Jason Delay: 60-Day IL (knee), Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (left triceps inflammation), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.