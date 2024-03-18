Rex & Lav: Dawning of the Scheffler era? Whose loss was most painful?

The golf world has been waiting for a dominant figure. It appears it might have one.

In this edition, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss if Scottie Scheffler is prepared to distance himself from the rest of the PGA Tour.

They also talk about what they'll remember from a dramatic 50th edition of The Players, in which Scheffler became the first to ever win back-to-back titles. And, of all the close calls, whose was the most painful?

Of course, what's a week in golf without talk of the PGA Tour and the Saudis? Rex and Lav weigh in on Rory McIlroy’s comments, the “secret” Monday meeting and what player directors are saying.