Revisiting Kansas State football's 2024 recruiting class: How did the Wildcats fare?

MANHATTAN — What Kansas State football's 2024 recruiting class might have lacked in numbers and high-profile prospects, it made up for with consistent quality and by meeting its greatest needs.

Head coach Chris Klieman and his staff did not add a single player Wednesday to the group of 15 players — 13 from the high school ranks and two junior college transfers — signed in December, and yet the Wildcats have moved up the charts in the eyes of recruiting experts in the interim.

As we noted on the early signing day, K-State continued to clean up in its own backyard by signing a majority of the top in-state high school players, not to mention a defensive lineman from Butler Community College in El Dorado. Also, once players committed to the Wildcats, they didn't waver, with not one of them flipping.

By contrast, K-State flipped a half-dozen players committed to other programs.

To review, the Wildcats continued to stockpile offensive linemen with four new ones, while adding three defensive backs. They also signed two each at linebacker, running back and wide receiver, along with one quarterback and a defensive lineman.

Two of the recruits — offensive tackle Gus Hawkins and wide receiver Trae Davis — were upgraded from three stars to four in 247Sports' individual composite rankings.

While not figured in the recruiting class rankings, K-State added four players through the transfer portal. That group got a composite transfer ranking of 63 from 247Sports, again because of the limited numbers.

Related: Kansas State football adds offensive line transfer and 2024 high school receiver

Related: Kansas State football recruiting class 2024: Meet the Wildcats' early signees

Updating how Kansas State football's 2024 recruiting class now ranks?

247Sports Composite class rank: No. 57 overall (up from 61 in December), No. 11 in the Big 12 (up from 13)

Top signees: OT Gus Hawkins, No. 234 overall, No. 19 offensive tackle; WR Trae Davis, No. 404 overall, No. 61 receiver; OT Kaedin Massey, No. 546 overall, No. 42 offensive tackle.

Biggest miss: Logan, Iowa, offensive tackle Grant Brix, chose Nebraska after taking his time deciding between the Cornhuskers, K-State, Oklahoma and Alabama. Brix, a four-star prospect, currently ranks No. 217 nationally and No. 20 at offensive tackle, and the Wildcats were still in the running until late November.

Grade: B-minus — no change in grade, though it inches slightly closer to a straight B despite the low number. Klieman still held on to every commitment and addressed some immediate needs.

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Taking a fresh look at Kansas State football's 2024 recruiting class