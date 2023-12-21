Grading Kansas State football's 2024 recruiting class: How did the Wildcats fare?

MANHATTAN — Kansas State football's 2024 recruiting class won't wow anybody either with numbers or star power.

But with the 15 players added during Wednesday's NCAA early signing day — 13 from the high school ranks and two more junior college transfers — the Wildcats addressed most of their most pressing needs while sticking to a formula of attracting a majority of the top in-state prep talent.

Perhaps the most impressive thing in this day of constant movement was that the Wildcats did not lose a single commitment during the cycle, and yet flipped a half-dozen players from other teams.

The class features four offensive linemen, three defensive backs and two players each at linebacker, running back and wide receiver to go with one defensive lineman and a quarterback. By state, four are from Kansas, three from Texas, and two from Colorado, with the remainder coming from Iowa, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada and Pennsylvania.

How did Kansas State football 2024 recruiting class rank?

247Sports Composite class rank: No. 61 overall, No. 13 Big 12

Top signees: OT Gus Hawkins, No. 426 overall, No. 33 offensive tackle; WR Trae Davis, No. 489 overall, No. 30 athlete; OT Kaedin Massey, No. 529 overall, No. 41 offensive tackle.

Biggest miss: Logan, Iowa, offensive tackle Grant Brix, ultimately signed with Nebraska after taking his time deciding between the Cornhuskers, K-State, Oklahoma and Alabama. Brix was ranked No. 188 nationally and No. 16 at offensive tackle, and the Wildcats were still in the running until late November.

Grade: B-minus — the ranking is deceptively low largely because of the small numbers. Coach Chris Klieman held on to every single commitment and for the most part covered the positions of greatest need.

