Revealed: Douglas Luiz’s Juventus salary and what’s missing to finalise Aston Villa swap deal

Tuttosport reports Douglas Luiz will earn €5m per season at Juventus and only a few details are missing to finalise a swap deal with Aston Villa involving Samuel Iling-Junior and Weston McKennie.

Juventus are in a hurry to finalise a maxi swap deal to sign Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz.

The Bianconeri will pay €18m-€20m plus McKennie and Iling-Junior.

How much Douglas Luiz will earn at Juventus and what’s missing to finalise swap deal with Aston Villa

Tuttosport confirms Douglas Luiz has already agreed personal terms with the Old Lady. The Brazil international will sign a four-year deal worth €5m per season.

So, what’s missing to finalise the transfer? Not much, according to Tuttosport.

Both Iling-Junior and McKennie are open to moving to Ason Villa, but the Turin-based paper claims the English winger wants guarantees about his playing time and will soon talk to Unai Emery.

At the same time, McKnennie is pushing to reach an economic agreement with Juventus before leaving the club given that he still has a year left in his contract with the Bianconeri.