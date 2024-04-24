With the Return of Reggie Bush’s Heisman, Is Justice Finally Restored in the NCAA?

Imagine you are your company’s biggest earner and superstar, but some rule from an ancient list of regulations allows your bosses to make all the money from the work you did?

Now you know what it’s like to be a college athlete in high-profile sports.



The NCAA classifies college students involved in sports as “student-athletes.” However, it’s hard to watch a college football game on national television or the recent men’s basketball championship tournament, see the amount of money coming in for the colleges and recognize these athletes as anything other than professionals.

The big money involved in college sports makes it endlessly frustrating that the NCAA continues to fight the idea of athletes being paid or receiving benefits for their talent. The organization often uses the excuse that they want to “preserve the integrity of the game.” Somehow this always leads to the twentysomethings, not the adults, suffering the consequences.

One of the most egregious cases of this came in 2010 when former USC running back Reggie Bush was forced to relinquish his 2005 Heisman Trophy award. The former New Orleans Saints player gave up his Heisman when he was ruled ineligible in 2004 for receiving money and a vehicle — benefits athletes were not allowed to accept back then.

With NIL (name, image, likeness) enabling student athletes to be compensated while they’re still in college, the rules and perceptions around athletes receiving perks and benefits have changed. Due to these new developments, in recent years, Bush has advocated to get his Heisman back.

NCAA and Heisman Trust,



“Personally, I’m thrilled to reunite with my fellow Heisman winners and be a part of the storied legacy of the Heisman Trophy, and I’m honored to return to the Heisman family,” Bush said in a statement to ESPN. “I also look forward to working together with the Heisman Trust to advance the values and mission of the organization.”

The way the NCAA has controlled student-athletes’ ability to earn extra money, receive free meals, not capitalize on their success, not use their talent to help their families and even compete in the Olympics while making sure colleges keep all the money for themselves is rage-inducing.

The NCAA has made it clear they will never approve of a rule that straight up pays athletes for their talent and effort. However, they do need to allow them access to the same opportunities their non-athletic peers have.

ESPN has a collection of networks specifically devoted to college sports. Y’all aren’t amateurs — stop acting like it.

