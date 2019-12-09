Reports: South Florida closing in on deal to hire Clemson assistant Jeff Scott as head coach

Clemson looks like it will be losing a key part of its coaching staff.

According to multiple reports, including the Athletic and ESPN, Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott is close to heading to South Florida to replace Charlie Strong.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Scott has been on Clemson’s staff for over 10 years and would be the first major assistant coach to leave the school in the middle of its five-year College Football Playoff streak. As Alabama has had numerous assistants come and go throughout its run at the top of college football in the CFP era, Clemson’s staff has remained extremely consistent with Scott, fellow co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott and defensive coordinator Brent Venables all staying with Dabo Swinney.

Scott is a Florida native and started out as Clemson’s wide receivers coach in 2008 and soon became the team’s recruiting coordinator. He’s been the co-offensive coordinator since former Arkansas coach Chad Morris left after the 2014 season to go to SMU.

Jeff Scott has been Clemson's co-offensive coordinator in each of the Tigers' five playoff seasons. (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Strong was 21-16 at USF

The former Texas coach took over at USF after Willie Taggart left the school for Oregon following the 2016 season. The 2017 season was a rousing success with a 10-2 record and a win in the Birmingham Bowl.

Things went south after that. USF finished 7-6 in 2018 and lost six-straight games to end the season. The Bulls were then 4-8 in 2019.

USF has proven to be a place where winning seasons can regularly happen. Since joining the top level of college football in 2000, USF has won eight or more games in 10 of those 20 seasons.

Story continues

If Scott does indeed take over as the team’s head coach, the school will be counting on him to try to replicate some of the success Clemson has had over the last half-decade. While asking for playoff berths and undefeated seasons is an impossible task, South Florida certainly expects to be one of the better teams in the ACC and regularly rivaling UCF. The Knights have won the last three games in the annual rivalry series and five of the last seven matchups.

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

More from Yahoo Sports: