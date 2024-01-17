Reports: Raiders complete interviews with Kris Richard, Leslie Frazier

The Raiders conducted an in-person interview with former NFL assistant coach Kris Richard on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Richard, 44, did not coach in the NFL this season. He most recently was co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach of the Saints in 2022.

Richard also has coached with the Seahawks and Cowboys.

He played for the Raiders in 2007.

The Raiders also completed an interview with Leslie Frazier, Tashan Reed of TheAthletic.com reports. Frazier, who also didn't coach in the NFL in 2023, most recently was the Bills' defensive coordinator from 2017-22.

They have satisfied the Rooney Rule, leaving them free to hire interim coach Antonio Pierce if they so choose. Pierce is the only other candidate the Raiders have interviewed.