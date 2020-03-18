Reports: Dante Fowler gets $48 million deal from Falcons after career year with Rams

Another free agent pass rusher is off the board.

According to NFL Network, Dante Fowler has agreed to a three-year contract with the Atlanta Falcons. The deal is worth a total of $48 million, per ESPN.

Fowler, the No. 3 overall pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2015, spent the past season and a half with the Los Angeles Rams. Fowler underwhelmed on the field and was plagued by off-field issues during his time in Jacksonville, so the team shipped him to Los Angeles in exchange for two draft picks.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Fowler, who turns 26 in August, capitalized on his chance with the Rams with a career year in 2019. Fowler, in his only full season with the Rams, compiled 58 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks — all career highs. Now he has parlayed that performance into a lucrative deal with Atlanta.

The Falcons were one of the league’s worst pass-rushing teams last season, generating just 28 sacks on the year. That figure tied for second-worst in the NFL. Fowler, who played for Falcons head coach Dan Quinn at Florida (Quinn was UF’s defensive coordinator), fills that need for Atlanta.

Fowler clearly benefited from lining up next to star defensive tackle Aaron Donald with the Rams. With the Falcons, who are coming off back-to-back 7-9 seasons, Fowler will provide speed off the edge while Pro Bowler Grady Jarrett clogs the inside.

Dante Fowler had 58 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks in 2019 for the Los Angeles Rams, all career highs. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Rams pivot to Leonard Floyd

And with Fowler off to Atlanta, the Rams did not waste much time finding a replacement. According to ESPN, Leonard Floyd has agreed to a one-year deal with the Rams.

Former Bears' pass rusher Leonard Floyd is signing a one-year, $10 million worth up to $13 with the Rams, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2020

Floyd was let go by the Chicago Bears on Tuesday after the team signed Robert Quinn as a free agent.

Story continues

Chicago traded up to No. 9 overall to select Floyd in the 2016 draft, but he never quite lived up to his draft stock. The Georgia product totaled 18.5 sacks in his four years with the Bears, seven of which came during his rookie year.

More from Yahoo Sports: