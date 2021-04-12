Reported Broncos offer to Lions for Matthew Stafford detailed

The Denver Broncos were widely presumed to be one of the teams interested in trading for Matthew Stafford back in January. Denver has not been shy about seeking a replacement for young Drew Lock, and Stafford instantly rocketed to the top of the available QB list when GM Brad Holmes made the decision to seek trades for the longtime Lions franchise quarterback.

Thanks to a report from Albert Breer in this week’s MMQB at Sports Illustrated, we now have a very good idea of what Denver’s offer to Detroit for Stafford was, and it’s a laughable one. Breer notes,

First, they made a good—but not great—offer for Stafford back in February, proposing a deal that would’ve sent the ninth pick to Detroit with the quarterback and a second-rounder coming back

That goes in line with some reports from that timeframe as well, and it’s easy to see why the Lions quickly moved onto other offers. Breer parenthetically notes that several other teams offered more to Detroit than Denver did.

The Lions ultimately traded Stafford to the Rams for first-round picks in 2022 and 2023, a third-round pick in 2021 and quarterback Jared Goff.

