Report: Zidane close to signing as Bayern Munich coach

Zinedine Zidane, then Real Madrid coach, stands on the touchline during the UEFA Champions League Group B soccer match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and Real Madrid at the Borussia-Park stadium. Bayern Munich are close to signing Zidane as coach from summer onwards, Spanish paper Mundo Deportivo reported on 19 April. Marius Becker/Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH/dpa

Bayern Munich are close to signing Zinedine Zidane as coach from summer onwards, Spanish paper Mundo Deportivo reported on Friday.

Citing sources familiar with the negotiations, the report said the former France great Zidane was just "one step away" from succeeding Thomas Tuchel, who is leaving after the season.

A contract is yet to be signed and Zidane has asked Bayern bosses for additional defenders, Mundo Deportivo said.

Another Spanish sports paper, Marca, said on the weekend that Bayern had contacted Zidane's agent.

Zidane, 51, won the World Cup and European championships with France as a player and coached Real Madrid to three Champions League titles during two terms 2016-2018 and 2019-2021.

He has not coached since then but said in February he was ready to return.

Zidane has been linked for a long time with the France national team job but Didier Deschamps has a contract there until 2026.

Zidane was always named among potential Bayern candidates but club officials were reportedly reluctant because he doesn't speak German.

Of other candidates, Xabi Alonso said he would not leave freshly crowned Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen, and Julian Nagelsmann ended all speculation about a Bayern return on Friday by renewing as German national team coach until 2026.

Austria coach Ralf Rangnick and Unai Emery of Aston Villa have also been linked with the Bayern job.

Bayern have not commented but board member for sport Max Eberl said on Wednesday they were entering "the final phase" in the search for a new coach.

The Zidane speculations could also include former Bayern and France great Franck Ribery, with club bosses reportedly mulling whether the popular Ribery could return to Bayern as an assistant coach if Zidane was appointed.