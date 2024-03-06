Report: Zach Ertz talking to Commanders about possible signing

Veteran tight end Zach Ertz finished out the 2023 season on the Lions' practice squad, but didn't sign a future deal with them after the NFC Championship Game so he's able to talk to teams about a contract for the 2024 campaign.

Peter Schrager of Fox Sports reports that Ertz is having conversations with the Commanders about such a deal. Ertz was released by the Cardinals during the 2023 season and signed with the Lions in January, but did not appear in any games for the team.

Ertz joined the Cardinals in a 2021 trade with the Eagles and Kliff Kingsbury was the head coach in Arizona at that point. Kingsbury was fired after the 2022 season and returned to the NFL as the Commanders offensive coordinator earlier this year.

Ertz played in seven games for Arizona last season and caught 27 passes for 187 yards and a touchdown. The Commanders released Logan Thomas, which leaves them with John Bates, Cole Turner, and Armani Rogers at tight end.